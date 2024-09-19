This classic HP student laptop is over half off today

Every student needs a dependable laptop to get through each school year, and the HP Pavilion 16t is a classic choice. The good news is that it’s currently on sale from HP with a $539 discount, slashing its price from $1,019 to less than half at only $480. There’s always high demand for student laptop deals with such huge savings, so we expect this offer to sell out quickly. If you’re interested in this bargain, we highly recommend completing the purchase as soon as possible while the laptop is still at 52% off.

Why you should buy the HP Pavilion 16t laptop

Whether it’s for doing online research, building presentations, or joining online classes, the HP Pavilion 16t is the perfect laptop for students. It’s equipped with the Intel Core 5 120U processor, integrated Intel Graphics, and 8GB of RAM — it’s not going to challenge the performance of the best laptops, but these specifications are already more than enough for daily schoolwork. It also comes with the HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones, for clear video and audio during virtual classes.

A lot of files will accumulate over the course of the school year, but there will be enough space on the HP Pavilion 16t with its 512GB SSD. It also ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed for an operating system that will be familiar for most students. With the 16-inch WUXGA screen of the HP Pavilion 16t, navigating the laptop and working on projects will be easy on the eyes, but the device remains portable as its lightweight design allows it to only weigh about four pounds.

Not all laptop deals are appropriate for students, but this one is just right — the HP Pavilion 16t for only $480 from HP, following a 52% discount on its sticker price of $1,019. There’s no telling how much time is remaining for you to be able to pocket the $539 in savings, but we expect the laptop’s price to return to normal sooner than you think. This classic student laptop is probably already attracting a lot of attention with this offer, so buy it now while there are still some stocks up for sale.