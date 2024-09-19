 Skip to main content
The redesigned Dell XPS 14 laptop has a $450 price cut today

The Dell XPS 14 open on a wooden table.
Luke Larsen / Digital Trends

In almost predictable news, it’s Dell that’s the home of some of the best laptop deals right now. In particular, there’s an awesome discount on the popular Dell XPS 14, which was redesigned earlier this year. Usually priced at $2,100, this particular model is down to $1,650 for a limited time only, so you’re saving $450 off the regular price. If you’re in the market for one of the best in the business, keep reading and we’ll take you through all you need to know.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 14

The latest Dell XPS 14 offers a sleek design and a gorgeous OLED screen. It’s all part of how Dell has hit the reset on its XPS range, sprucing up the iconic look and creating a whole new kind of iconic look for the range.

With this particular model, you get an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, 32GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage. This is a system designed for productivity, so the graphics card is solely a basic, built-in Intel Arc graphics. But for everything else, the Dell XPS 14 is well equipped to be quite the powerhouse. The Dell XPS 14 may have dropped off our list of the best laptops, but it’s still more than competent enough.

One highlight to this model is its 14.5-inch 3.2K OLED screen with 3200 x 2000 resolution. It’s also a touchscreen if you’d rather be more tactile with how you work. Underneath is a backlit keyboard with a fingerprint reader for added security, while there’s a 1080p full HD webcam with an ambient light sensor and dual-array microphones.

The laptop also boasts up to 10 hours of battery life with its OLED display, which is pretty good going given the extra power that’s required for using an OLED panel. It’s also lightweight at 3.7 pounds, while still packing in all that powerful hardware, right down to a 120Hz variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. Even its keyboard and touchpad are designed to be super comfy to use, as you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands.

Normally priced at $2,100, the Dell XPS 14 is down to $1,650 right now at Dell, so you save $450 off the regular price. That’s a great price for such a powerful laptop. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.

