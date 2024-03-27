 Skip to main content
This bundle deal saves you $1,000 on an Alienware PC and monitor

You don’t have to go through gaming PC deals and monitor deals yourself because there are bundles like this one from Dell — the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop and the Alienware 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor for a package price of $2,900, which is $1,000 less the original price of $3,900. It’s still not cheap, but you’ll be getting a top-of-the-line gaming rig with just one purchase. You’ll have to hurry with the transaction though, as we’re not sure if the bundle will still cost cheaper than usual by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC and 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor

It’s the Alienware Aurora R16 that sits on top of our list of the best gaming PCs, but its predecessor, the Alienware Aurora R15, remains a worthwhile purchase because of the power that it packs. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, AMD Radeon RX 7900 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the sweet spot for high-end gamers, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. These specifications make it more than enough to run the best PC games without any issues. The gaming desktop also features a 1TB SSD for ample storage space, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

To maximize the capabilities of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC, you’ll need a display like the Alienware 34 QD-OLED curved gaming monitor, which reigns over our roundup of the best gaming monitors. QD-OLED technology enables stunning contrast and deep blacks, and it supports Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate for smooth movements on the screen. It also offers an up to 175Hz refresh rate, a 21:9 aspect ratio as an ultrawide monitor, and an attractive but minimalist design.

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming PC and the Alienware 34-inch curved QD-OLED gaming monitor are designed to meet the needs of gamers, and you can get them in a bundle that costs $2,900. That’s $1,000 lower than the regular price of $3,900, but we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer. If this bundle fits your budget, it’s a must-buy, so before stocks run out, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase as soon as possible.

