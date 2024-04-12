Save $950 off the Alienware x16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to buy a powerful gaming laptop like the Alienware x16, but fortunately, there are savings that you can enjoy with your purchase. Dell has slashed the machine’s price with a $950 discount, so it’s down from $3,450 to $2,500 — it’s still not a budget-friendly device, but it’s a reasonable price considering its capabilities. This bargain may not last long though, as gaming laptop deals almost always expire sooner than you think, so you have to proceed with the transaction as soon as possible if you’re interested.

Why you should buy the Alienware x16 gaming laptop

Get serious about PC gaming with the Alienware x16, which challenges the performance of the best gaming laptops with its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, combined with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the sweet spot for high-end gamers. These specifications will not only let you play the best PC games on their most demanding settings, but also leave you prepared for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

To give justice to its processing power, the Alienware x16 needs a decent display. Fortunately, it won’t let you down with its 16-inch screen featuring Full HD+ resolution for sharp details, an up to 480Hz refresh rate for smooth movements, and support for Nvidia’s G-Sync to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. The gaming laptop is also equipped with a 2TB SSD for enough space for several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start installing games right after unboxing the Alienware x16.

The Alienware x16 is one of the best options in the market right now if you want to buy a top-of-the-line gaming laptop for cheaper than usual, as Dell has lowered its price to $2,500 with a $950 discount on its original price of $3,450. It’s still a pretty significant investment, but it’s going to be worth every single penny. With the Alienware x16 in your arsenal, you won’t have to think about making any upgrades any time soon, so pocket the savings by completing your purchase right now.

Editors' Recommendations