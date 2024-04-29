Get up to $900 off the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 today

It’s all change at Dell this year with the Dell XPS 16 replacing the Dell XPS 17 and the Dell XPS 15 gradually seeing fewer updates. That means if you’re still keen to snag a Dell XPS 15 or 17, your chance to do so is running out. That’s why it’s great to see some excellent laptop deals for both models with up to $900 to be saved at the moment. If you’re looking for a new laptop, read on while we guide you through what each laptop has to offer.

Dell XPS 17 — $1,949, was $2,849

The Dell XPS 17 remains a good option for anyone seeking a powerful laptop that works well as a desktop replacement. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor with a massive 32GB of memory so it’s ideal for all kinds of productivity-based tasks such as if you need to manage many spreadsheets at once or if you just prefer to have a lot of windows open at once. It also has 1TB of SSD storage while it can handle plenty of gaming too thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Its display is a 17-inch full HD+ model with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness so it looks great. Other quality of life improvements include plenty of USB-C ports, up to 14 hours of battery life, a great cooling system, and a form factor that means it squeezes a 17-inch display into a 15-inch form size. It also has a large edge-to-edge backlit keyboard, comfortable touchpad, and large keycaps so it feels good to work on as you’d expect from the makers of some of the best laptops.

Dell XPS 15 — $2,099, was $2,794

The Dell XPS 15 is a pretty portable laptop from one of the best laptop brands so it’s instantly appealing. This particular model has a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 32GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. It also has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card teamed up with a 15.6-inch full HD+ screen with 1920 x 1200 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. With so much power, it’s also very good for working on but it can handle gaming too so there’s a nice versatility here. It has a 92.9% screen-to-body ratio along with edge-to-edge backlit keyboard and large touchpad. It’s great for working on the move but also highly capable when hooked up at home thanks to its many ports.

Editors' Recommendations