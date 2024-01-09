 Skip to main content
Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 are being retired — both are discounted today

Ahead of CES 2024, Dell revealed that it will retire the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17, and that it will replace the popular laptops with the Dell XPS 14 and Dell XPS 16. Following this announcement, Dell slashed the prices of top-tier configurations of the outgoing laptops, with the Dell XPS 15 down to $2,299 from $2,799 for $500 in savings, and the Dell XPS 17 down to $3,049 from $3,749 for $700 in savings. You’re going to have to hurry if you want to buy the last models of either device in these laptop deals though, as we’re not sure how much stock is left before they’re all gone.

Dell XPS 15 — $2,299, was $2,799

Dell XPS 15 9530 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Dell XPS 15 will be missed, as it’s currently our top choice among the best 15-inch laptops, for several reasons that include its spectacular 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with 3.5K resolution and rock-solid construction with an attractive design. This particular model comes with the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, for top-tier performance that can handle any task for work or school. It ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD, which will give you enough space for all of your apps and files. The Dell XPS 15 also comes with an excellent keyboard and touchpad, which will help boost your productivity.

Dell XPS 17 — $3,049, was $3,749

Dell XPS 17 9370 front view showing display and keyboard deck.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Likewise, the Dell XPS 17 ranks first in our roundup of the best 17-inch laptops, with solid productivity and gaming performance that’s in full force with this configuration that features the 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. The laptop also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 1TB SSD. The Dell XPS 17’s excellent build quality is elevated by its 17-inch Ultra HD+ touchscreen with accurate colors and deep contrast, and using it is comfortable because it comes with a great keyboard and touchpad. Its size makes it the perfect companion for working on tasks and projects for work or school as you’ll see all the details, and while it’s larger than most other laptops, it will still be easy to carry because it’s thickness is only 0.77 of an inch.

