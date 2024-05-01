 Skip to main content
Dell has some major discounts on XPS laptops and desktops today

The Dell XPS brand of laptops and desktop computers is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry today, whether you’re looking for a device for personal or professional use. We’ve found a pair of offers that you wouldn’t want to miss — the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 for $799, following a $300 discount on its original price of $1,099, and the Dell XPS Desktop for $1,100, for savings of $450 on its sticker price of $1,550. Either way, you’re going to have to be quick in completing your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining before these bargains disappear. If you want to get a Dell XPS laptop or desktop PC for cheaper than usual, push through with your transaction as soon as you can.

Dell XPS 13 (9315) — $799, was $1,099

The Dell XPS 13, open on a table in front of a window.
Digital Trends

Even with the arrival of the new Dell XPS 13, the previous-generation Dell XPS 13 is still a highly recommended machine when it appears with a discount in laptop deals. It all starts with its gorgeous design, with the narrow bezels surrounding its 13.4-inch screen with Full HD+ resolution, and a slim profile that makes it extremely portable. However, it’s also capable of providing decent performance for your everyday activities with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which ships with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, and a comfortable keyboard that will help in further boosting your productivity.

Dell XPS Desktop (8960) — $1,100, was $1,550

The Dell XPS desktop on a table.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you prefer desktop computer deals because you already have a monitor and the necessary accessories, then check out the Dell XPS Desktop. You won’t have trouble multitasking between apps with this PC as it’s powered by the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM. It’s got a 512GB SSD to store your files, and with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded, you can start using the Dell XPS Desktop right after you hook it up to a power supply and its peripherals. You won’t have trouble connecting all of them because it’s got a healthy combination of USB-A and USB-C ports at the front and the back, among other ports.

