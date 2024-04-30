 Skip to main content
In partnership with

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Start today: Save with Dell and shape a more sustainable future for us all

Dell Sustainable Future for Earth Day featured image
Dell

Earth Day may be over, but sustainability and eco-initiatives cannot be relegated to a single day, week, or month. To make any impact in today’s hyperconnected and tech-centric world, they must be sustained long-term via thoughtful, engaging actions. For example, e-waste or electronic waste from old, dysfunctional, or discarded electronics is a considerable concern. Every year, millions of electronic devices or products are discarded and thrown away in landfills, many of which have hazardous or harmful materials inside that can poison the ground soil, water sources, and nearby communities. It’s essential to not only intelligently dispose of these old devices but also find new ways to reuse and repurpose them so that the materials don’t go to waste, let alone harm local communities.

We can all contribute to creating a more responsible, sustainable future by making the right choices, and Dell is making that possible. Thanks to advanced technology offers on PCs and accessories that are meant to help reduce e-waste. Dell has adopted the mantra “repurpose, reuse, and rethink” for a good reason. Many featured products are purposefully built with recycled plastics, shipped in renewable packaging and materials, and ultimately meant to help cut down on society’s collective wastefulness so you can save big and feel good about it all.

How Dell is shaping the future of sustainability

The prevailing theme for this year’s Earth Day was “Planet vs. Plastics.” The idea is to highlight how damaging the material can be for the Earth, the environment, and humanity. A goal has also been set to push towards a decrease in plastic production, with the hope of seeing a reduction in its use of 60 percent by 2040. That’s because the plastic and materials used to create modern electronics eventually become e-waste. Obsolete devices, broken devices, and even the annual upgrade for things like mobile devices and smartphones create a flood of disposed electronics that must be dealt with. While there are ways to recycle these devices, and we highly recommend doing that instead of just throwing them out, an alarming number still end up in landfills and other disposable areas.

Dell’s sustainability mission can help fight that, effectively reducing our reliance on plastic and its rapid production and mitigating e-waste that would otherwise negatively contribute to our planet. How? The tagline: Repurpose, reuse, rethink. We can significantly lessen our overall impact by recycling and reusing materials instead of producing new ones. Fewer materials end up as e-waste in landfills and dumps as they are used for new products. Meanwhile, there’s less need to chase down rare materials that can be repurposed, especially when their acquisition alone can impact the environment — Lithium is a great example.

Dell is going even further by also using recycled packaging and renewable materials for shipping and other means. That’s before you even factor in their design standards, which follow EPEAT, Climate, and ENERGY STAR certifications for improved efficiency.

We all eventually need a new computer, laptop, or device. However, when it’s time for an upgrade, why not consider following sustainability practices and lessening your impact on the environment and your local community? Dell is making that possible, and together, we can shape a brighter future.

Topics
It’s time to stop settling for a noisy gaming PC
The Hyte Y40 PC case sitting on a table.

I wouldn't blame you if you've learned to live with your loud gaming PC. I certainly have in the past. You spend all the time picking out your parts, putting everything together, and setting up all of your software. Once you're done, it's easy enough to throw on a pair of headphones and drown out the screaming fans in your case while you get sucked into a game. But there is a better way.

With a little bit of planning, a touch of software tweaks, and a sprinkle of know-how, you can make your gaming PC run cooler, quieter, and more efficiently. Although upgrading some hardware can make a difference in how loud your gaming PC is, there are plenty of things you can do right now, for free, that will transform your setup.
An airflow primer

Read more
Apple M4 chip: price, performance, release date and more
A person uses a MacBook Air at Apple's Worldwide Developer's Conference (WWDC) in 2022.

Rumors are spreading that Apple is working on a new M4 chip that will potentially offer next-generation performance to Apple’s Macs and iPads. But as with so much in the land of hearsay, concrete details are few and far between.

If you feel adrift without a compass and want to know what to expect, you’re in the right place. We’ve gathered up all the latest M4 chip rumors in one place, giving you everything you need to know about what’s coming next for Apple silicon. Give our guide a read and you’ll be up to speed in no time.
Price and release date

Read more
Best Dell XPS deals: Save on Dell XPS 13, Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 15 OLED on a table.

Dell has been around for a couple of decades now, and is one of the best laptop brands out there, with a massive variety of options to pick from, whether you want something on the high-end or something budget friendly. That said, one of Dell's most well-known models is the XPS lineup; Dell's answer to the MacBook and a solid alternative if you're looking for the same sort of Apple hardware performance and size at another brand. Of course, much like MacBooks, they can be quite expensive, which is why we've gone out and found all the best Dell XPS deals we could find and compiled them for you below. So, be sure to check out all the options thoroughly, or, if you haven't quite found what you're looking for, check out these other great laptop deals.
Best Dell XPS 13 deals

The Dell XPS 13 is the smallest in the Dell XPS line. It's great for commuters and students. These laptops don't generally have powerful GPUs, but they're fast, reliable and sleek.

Read more