This Dell Chromebook is $31 — it doesn’t get any cheaper than that

Most shoppers opt for Chromebooks because they’re generally cheaper than traditional laptop deals, but you probably didn’t think they can get as cheap as this: the Dell Chromebook 3180, which had prices starting at $219 when it was released in 2017, is down to a very affordable $31 from Walmart. That’s $188 in savings, but there’s a catch — this isn’t a brand new device. If you’re fine with that, and you just need a basic machine for simple tasks, then proceed with your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Dell Chromebook 3180

The Dell Chromebook 3180 doesn’t look like it offers much in terms of performance, as it’s only equipped with the Intel Celeron N3060 processor, Intel HD Graphics 400, and 4GB of RAM. However, since it’s a Chromebook that’s powered by Google’s Chrome OS, it runs smoother than you would expect, as the operating system relies heavily on online apps for a lighter load on the device’s systems. The Chromebook also comes with an 11.6-inch screen with HD resolution that keeps it portable, 16GB of internal storage that you can supplement with extra space on Google Drive, and a battery that can run for five hours on a single charge.

There’s a catch with the Dell Chromebook 3180 that’s on sale from Walmart though, and that’s the possibility of scratches and dents. However, even though the device may shows signs of usage, the retailer assures that it will be in great working condition, which will be all that matters for some people.

