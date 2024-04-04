 Skip to main content
This Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 4080 is $300 off — for now

Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.
While you should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to buy a powerful machine from gaming PC deals, it’s important to be on the lookout for as much savings as possible. At $300 off from Dell, the Alienware Aurora R16 is a great example, as instead of $2,800, you’ll only have to pay $2,500. It’s still not what you’d call affordable, but you’ll at least have extra funds that you can spend on monitor deals, accessories, and video games. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this discount though, so if you want to take advantage of it, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming PC

The Alienware Aurora R16 is the latest model of the Dell-owned brand’s gaming desktops, and it currently reigns over our roundup of the best gaming PCs as an excellent choice for the everyday gamer. In terms of performance, it won’t have trouble running the best PC games at their most demanding settings with its 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 Super graphics card, and 32GB of RAM that’s the recommendation for gaming PCs by our guide on how much RAM do you need. You’ll be able to easily upgrade its components, but you won’t need to do that in the near future because with these specifications, you’ll be ready for the upcoming PC games of the next few years.

The 1TB SSD of the Alienware Aurora R16 offers enough space to install several AAA titles, and you can do that right away because it ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. If you’re planning to play for several hours at a time, you won’t have to worry about overheating because the gaming PC is equipped with a liquid-cooling system that will keep its temperature low.

The Alienware Aurora R16 is a powerful gaming PC, which explains its expensive sticker price of $2,800. You can get it at $300 off from Dell right now though, which drops its price to a slightly more reasonable $2,500. It’s still a significant investment, but you might as well enjoy the discount while it’s there. However, because there’s always high demand for Alienware deals, we don’t expect this offer to stay online for a long time. If you think the Alienware Aurora R16 is the perfect gaming desktop for you, then you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

