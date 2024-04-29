Excited by the prospect of the world’s first 6K monitor? Be even more excited when you realise that Dell has discounted the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor at the moment so you can buy it for $150 off. One of the best high-end monitor deals out there today, it’s perfect for those who want the ultimate monitor right now. Usually priced at $2,480, it’s down to $2,330 for a limited time. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor

The best 4K monitors look great but they won’t compete with the wonders of the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor and its 6144 x 3456 resolution. That amount of pixels is spectacular in all the right ways with a color gamut of 99% DCI-P3 further aiding matters. It has an IPS Black panel which is a superior type of IPS panel. It offers 35% deeper blacks and greater gray colour level accuracy than conventional IPS for exceptional contrast and a sharper content viewing experience. It’s well-suited for content creation and video editing so it’s just what someone needs from a 6K screen. The 32-inch screen promises up to 156% more pixels compared to a 4K monitor with wide color coverage and exceptional 2000:1 contrast ratio.

The monitor has a built-in 4K Sony Starvis CMOS sensor with digital overlap HDR, and greater image quality which is free of motion blur thanks to 3D/2D video noise reduction.

The Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor also packs in some useful extras as you’d expect from one of the best monitors out there. It has a webcam, speakers, and microphone built-in so there’s no need to buy extras. The webcam has AI Auto Framing 2.0 which includes improved camera transitions, tracking sensitivity, and image boundary. It also has a safe shutter which automatically turns your camera on and off with a touch of a button. There’s also an integrated USB hub for hooking up additional devices. In all, you get one HDMI port, one Mini DisplayPort 2.1 port, and a bunch of USB-C and USB 3.2 ports.

Packed with so many useful extras, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor is a gorgeous looking monitor that’s an ideal solution for content creators and video editors. It normally costs $2,480 but right now, it’s down to $2,330 at Dell so you save $150. This is the ideal opportunity to future proof your setup for a while to come. Take a look at it for yourself by tapping the button below.

Editors' Recommendations