Save $700 on Samsung’s first 5K monitor in its “Spring Sale” event

Aaron Mamiit
Press image of the Samsung ViewFinity S9 studio monitor.
Samsung

The Samsung Spring Sale is in full swing, bringing with it a $700 discount on the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor. The brand’s first monitor with 5K resolution is down to a more reasonable $900 from its expensive sticker price of $1,600. The sale lasts until March 10, but we’re not sure if this offer will remain available until the final day, so if you don’t want to risk missing out on the savings, you’re going to have to proceed with your purchase for one of the most attractive monitor deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor

If need a canvas for your creative projects that will give you incredible detail and realistic colors, the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor should be your top choice. The monitor‘s Matte Display significantly decreases reflections without obscuring your view, while Intelligent Eye Care technology automatically optimizes brightness, minimizes harmful blue light, and reduces screen flickering for a more comfortable experience. The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor is also equipped with a Thunderbolt 4 port, three USB-C ports, and a mini DisplayPort for wider compatibility with your devices.

Our Samsung ViewFinity S9 versus Apple Studio Display comparison highlights the advantages of Samsung’s 5K monitor over that of its rival. The 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor comes with more ports, a detachable webcam with higher 4K resolution, the matte panel that costs $300 extra for the Apple Studio Display, and support for Samsung DeX. It also offers wireless connectivity, which will allow you to use Bluetooth to connect the monitor to keyboards, video game controllers, speakers, and other accessories.

There are still a few days left before the Samsung Spring Sale ends, but it’s not recommended to wait until the last minute before you push through with the transaction to secure your own 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor. That’s because the $700 discount on its original price of $1,600 may end sooner than you expect, so if you want to only pay $900 for the 27-inch Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K smart monitor, there’s no time to waste — complete your purchase as soon as possible.

