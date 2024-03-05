 Skip to main content
Samsung’s incredible 49-inch OLED gaming monitor is $600 off

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9.
If you’re looking for monitor deals that will give justice to the processing power of your powerful gaming PC, your search probably ends with the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. From its original price of $1,800, a $600 discount from the Samsung Spring Sale brings it down to $1,200, which is excellent value for this top-of-the-line display. There are still a few days left in the event, but it’s not a good idea to wait until the last minute before you make your purchase because stocks of the gaming monitor may be gone by then — buy it right now.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor

The specifications of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor are all top-of-the-line figures — Dual QHD resolution, a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time — that combine for an immersive and unparalleled experience while you play the best PC games at their highest settings. The gaming monitor also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync and AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, which will eliminate all stuttering and screen tearing for seamless gameplay with your favorite titles.

The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor isn’t just a monitor though, as it’s powered by Samsung’s Tizen operating system that’s also found in the brand’s smart TVs. This means you have access to the most popular streaming services and the Samsung Gaming Hub directly on the monitor without the need to power on your PC. The gaming monitor is also an aesthetic addition to your PC gaming setup with its slim metal design, height-adjustable stand, and CoreSync and Core Lighting+ for customization purposes.

There aren’t many displays in the market that can match the capabilities of the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, so if you’ve got the cash to make the investment, you should purchase it from the Samsung Spring Sale. You’ll only have to pay $1,200 instead of $1,800 for savings of $600, and while that’s still not cheap, it’s actually a steal for what you’ll be getting with the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor. You need to hurry though, because there’s a chance that the offer expires sooner than you expect.

