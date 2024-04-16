HP sale: Up to 68% off laptops, printers, monitors, and more

HP has a huge sale going on now with awesome laptop deals, monitor deals, and many other deep discounts. If you’re keen to buy a new device for less, this is your chance to do so. There are over 50 different items in the HP sale from high-end laptops to mice, so the best thing you can do is tap the button below and see for yourself what’s out there. Alternatively, if you want to see what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our choices.

What to shop for in the HP sale

The biggest discount in the HP sale is being able to buy the for $989 reduced from $3,098. Perfectly suited for business users, you get an Intel Core i7-1255U processor, a huge 32GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. A 14-inch WUXGA screen with 100% sRGB, 400 nits of brightness, and 1920 x 1200 looks great, while there are extensive security provisions courtesy of HP Wolf Pro Security Edition. From one of the best laptop brands, you can’t go wrong.

Another option is ideal for anyone seeking one of the best laptops for working on the move. You can buy the for $880 instead of $1,300. It has an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Its 17.3-inch full HD screen looks great with edge-to-edge glass, and 300 nits of brightness. For one of the best USB-C monitors, check out the . It has a 27-inch QHD screen with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 5ms GtG response time, and 1000:1 contrast ratio. Connecting via USB-C is super convenient too.

Finally, for the gamers, check out the for $1,050 instead of $1,450. It has an Intel Core i7-14700HX processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. For gaming, there’s an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 teamed up with a 16.1-inch full HD screen with 165Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and 300 nits of brightness.

Just a few of the laptops and monitors on sale as part of the HP warehouse clearance event, we’ve only touched upon what’s out there. If you haven’t yet seen the deal for you, click the button below and you can see the full lineup for yourself. There are some truly great discounts available so this is your chance to upgrade your tech for less. Take a look now rather than later so you don’t miss out on the best deals.

