This monstrous Samsung 57-inch 4K gaming monitor is $700 off

For the ultimate video game experience, it’s not enough that you invest in gaming PC deals. You’ll also need a topnotch display like the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor. It’s pretty expensive — but very much worth it — at its original price of $2,500, so you shouldn’t miss this chance to get it with a $700 discount from Samsung, for a more reasonable price of $1,800. It’s still not cheap, but if you can afford it, it will quickly prove to be one of your best gaming purchases. You’ll miss out on the savings if you don’t move fast though, so hurry up and complete the transaction.

Why you should buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor

Samsung describes the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor as the first dual 4K Ultra HD monitor, with the 57-inch display offering 7680 x 2160 resolution — that’s equivalent to two 4K monitors with 3840 x 2160 resolution placed side-by-side. It’s a massive screen, and when combined with a 1000R curvature to fill your peripheral vision and Quantum Mini-LED technology for extremely realistic images, you’ll get fantastic levels of immersion in the best PC games that you may not get from any other monitor.

With a 240Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor offers stutter-free and smooth movements on its screen, no matter how much action is happening all at once. For added style, the gaming monitor also features Samsung’s CoreSync technology, which projects your game’s on-screen colors, and Core Lighting+, which adds your choice of colors to your set-up.

The 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor is probably the most powerful display that you can currently buy with a discount from monitor deals, as Samsung has slashed its price to $1,800 from $2,500 following a $700 discount. This purchase will elevate your video game experience to new heights, but if you want to pocket the savings, you’re going to have to proceed with the transaction right now. Buy the 57-inch Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K curved gaming monitor right now because its price may return to normal at any moment.

