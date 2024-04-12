This Samsung curved monitor is $100 cheaper for a limited time

If you’ve already got a sweet gaming rig, you really need to add on a similarly great monitor. One of the best brands to consider is Samsung and its highly regarded Odyssey range is featuring in a Walmart sale at the moment. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for just $299 so you save $100 off the regular price of $399. One of the best monitor deals around at the moment, it’s sure to provide you with a more immersive gaming experience all without breaking the bank. Here’s what else you need to know before you buy.

Why you should buy the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor

Samsung makes some of the best curved monitors you can buy today so you’re in safe hands with the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor. It’s particularly ideal if you’ve just bought one of the best gaming PCs.

The monitor is a great mid-range gaming monitor. It has a QHD resolution of 2560 x 1440p which is perfect to get the most from many gaming rigs. Alongside that, there’s DisplayHDR 600 which provides spectacular colors and details to whatever you’re playing. Besides gorgeous levels of detail, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor also has a 240Hz refresh rate so it can handle fast-moving action without a problem while a 1ms response time and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support adds to the smoothness of the experience.

Besides being one of the best gaming monitors for picture quality, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor also has great streaming features. It’s possible to use Samsung’s Gaming Hub through the monitor so you can check out streaming service and console games. There’s also Samsung TV Plus for watching free live content too. Ultimately though, the sweet thing about the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is how good it looks. QHD is what you need for many gaming PCs while you get deeper blacks and brighter whites thanks to DisplayHDR600 so no one is going to sneak up on you. Similarly, the 1000R curvature draws you into the action better and it’s the kind of experience that makes you wonder how you put up with a regular monitor before.

Usually costing $399, the Samsung 27-inch Odyssey G65B QHD Curved Gaming Monitor is down to $299 at Walmart for a limited time. A fantastic deal on a gaming monitor that will improve your gaming immeasurably, check it out now before the $100 discount vanishes.

