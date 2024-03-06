If portability is your priority, Lenovo has one of the best monitor deals. Today, you can buy a Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor for $169 which is a 40% saving on the usual price of $284. Substantially cheaper than before thanks to that $115 discount, it’s a more affordable way of adding a second screen to your laptop without missing out on portability and flexibility. If that sounds like just what you need, keep reading while we take you through what the monitor has to offer. Expect the deal to end soon.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor

Likely to rival many of the best portable monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor is perfect if you need a flexible screen solution. It promises to be very light and slim requiring just one cable connection via USB-C. The cable supports DisplayPort 1.2 Alt mode as well as Power Delivery 2.0. Refreshingly, the monitor has ports on either side so it has an ambidextrous design that works for any of your plans.

The screen offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 while it has a refresh rate of 60Hz. Count on a standard aspect ratio of 16:9 along with a contrast ratio of 700:1 while there’s a response time of 6ms. It also has good viewing angles of up to 178 degrees. While color coverage of 72% NTSC won’t exactly compete with the best monitors, the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor is still a useful extra if you just need a little more screen space while you’re on the move.

The strength here is that it’s a monitor that has been well-thought-out. Appreciating that you might want to plug it in on either side is a big step forward for many people’s needs. Also, only needing one cable even for charging ensures that the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor is as flexible as it needs to be.

If you keep feeling restricted by your standard laptop’s screen and you need more room without it being at the expense of the portability side of things, the Lenovo ThinkVision 14-inch Portable Monitor will suit you. It normally costs $284 but Lenovo is currently selling it for $169 making it a highly affordable addition to your tech arsenal. Check it out now before the deal ends very soon.

