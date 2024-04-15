 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of Lenovo’s best-selling ThinkPad laptops is 45% off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 front angled view showing display and keyboard.
Mark Coppock / Digital Trends

If you’re on browsing through laptop deals for a machine that will immensely help in boosting your productivity, you may want to check out Lenovo’s offer for the popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It’s a powerful device so its original price is $3,319, but a 45% discount from Lenovo brings it down to a more reasonable $1,825. That’s $1,494 in savings that you’ll be able to spend on software and accessories, but you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now if you want to make sure that you get it because this is a clearance sale, so there’s no guarantee that stocks will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 challenges the performance of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is similar to what you’ll find in top-tier machines. The device comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and bright colors, a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can access the more advanced capabilities of the operating system.

Our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 versus Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comparison highlights the upgrades that you’ll get with the newer model of the laptop — it’s faster and it offers better battery life, while retaining the excellent quality of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in terms of its build , keyboard, touchpad, and display.

Related

For a dependable laptop that won’t let you down when it comes to any task, you should go for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — right now if possible, as it’s 45% off from Lenovo. From its sticker price of $3,319, it’s down to $1,825 for savings of $1,494. It’s still not cheap, but it’s a reasonable price to pay for a device of this caliber. If you think the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will be the perfect laptop for you based on your planned usage of it, then don’t waste any time and complete the transaction immediately.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
One of the best gaming laptops you can buy is $600 off right now
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14.

Best Buy has one of the best gaming laptop deals around right now thanks to having $600 off the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop. It usually costs $1,600 so the discount brings it down to $1,000. That’s pretty great for a well-specced gaming laptop. Even better, it's a rare gaming laptop that is actually portable enough to take around with you. Here’s what you need to know before you commit to hitting the buy button.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
Considered to be one of the best gaming laptops, particularly if you want something highly portable, there’s a ton to love about the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14. It has an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor along with 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. That’s pretty respectable for the price but what’s even better is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 which ensures you can play a lot of the latest games at a great detail level.

Read more
Best Lenovo laptop deals: Save on Yoga and ThinkPad laptops
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8 front angled view showing display and keyboard deck.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop from one of the best laptop brands, Lenovo is a good brand to shop. It has a huge lineup of laptops that are regularly in contention to be among the best laptops, and many of those laptops can often be found at a discount. There are a lot of Lenovo laptop deals taking place right now, so we thought we’d round up all of the savings in one place. Reading onward you’ll find the best Lenovo laptop deals to shop right now, and they include models like the Lenovo Yoga, Lenovo ThinkPad, and the Lenovo Legion. Scroll on down and dive into the savings, and consult our laptop buying guide if you feel you need some additional information.
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 — $238, was $400

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a great alternative to the best budget laptops. It’s hard to beat a price tag under $240 when it comes to a Lenovo laptop, and even at this price point, the IdeaPad 1 doesn’t hold too much back on features. It has a 15.6-inch Full HD display that’s great for binge watching on, and it’s super portable with a slim design and profile. You’re able to connect an HD monitor to this laptop via HDMI connection, and a built-in webcam with privacy shutter and dual array microphone makes it a great way to keep in touch with family, friends, and colleagues. This build’s 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage may leave a little to desire for some users, but to entry level computer users the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 should get the job done.

Read more
This Lenovo Tiny Workstation PC with 64GB of RAM is 42% off today
lenovo thinkstation p3 tiny workstation deal march 2024 lifestyle

If you're planning to buy a new PC from desktop computer deals, you may want to check out the space-saving Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation. It may be small, but it doesn't sacrifice performance to reduce the clutter on your desk. The mini PC is also currently on sale from Lenovo at 42% off, which brings its price down to $2,099 from $3,629. You're going to miss out on the $1,530 in savings if you move slow though, so if you think this is the perfect machine for you, add it to your cart and check out as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation
The Lenovo ThinkStation P3 Tiny Workstation is a mini PC that can free up a lot of space on your desk, and it's also portable so you can move it around along with its peripherals and plug it into any available monitor. To make this easier, you can buy a wireless keyboard and mouse so there's fewer cables to deal with, and also to further reduce the clutter on your workstation.

Read more