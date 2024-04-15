If you’re on browsing through laptop deals for a machine that will immensely help in boosting your productivity, you may want to check out Lenovo’s offer for the popular Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11. It’s a powerful device so its original price is $3,319, but a 45% discount from Lenovo brings it down to a more reasonable $1,825. That’s $1,494 in savings that you’ll be able to spend on software and accessories, but you’re going to have to proceed with the purchase right now if you want to make sure that you get it because this is a clearance sale, so there’s no guarantee that stocks will still be available tomorrow.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 challenges the performance of the best laptops with its 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM do you need says is similar to what you’ll find in top-tier machines. The device comes with a 14-inch touchscreen with WUXGA resolution for sharp details and bright colors, a 1TB SSD for ample storage space for your files, and Windows 11 Pro pre-installed so that you can access the more advanced capabilities of the operating system.

Our Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 versus Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 comparison highlights the upgrades that you’ll get with the newer model of the laptop — it’s faster and it offers better battery life, while retaining the excellent quality of the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 10 in terms of its build , keyboard, touchpad, and display.

For a dependable laptop that won’t let you down when it comes to any task, you should go for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 — right now if possible, as it’s 45% off from Lenovo. From its sticker price of $3,319, it’s down to $1,825 for savings of $1,494. It’s still not cheap, but it’s a reasonable price to pay for a device of this caliber. If you think the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 will be the perfect laptop for you based on your planned usage of it, then don’t waste any time and complete the transaction immediately.

