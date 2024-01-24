 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This crazy 45-inch LG OLED curved gaming monitor is $400 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
The 45-inch LG UltraGear curved gaming monitor with a game on the screen.
Digital Trends

Gamers will be delighted at the $400 saving they can enjoy on the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor that’s currently available at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. While it’s still a premium price, this is a high-end gaming monitor that will delight you for a long time to come. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading or simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

LG is responsible for many of the best curved gaming monitors and the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a perfect example of why it has such a good reputation. The biggest highlight here is its huge 45-inch 21:9 curved screen. It has a dramatic 800R curve that helps you feel truly immersed in what you’re playing.

Alongside that, it can richly deal with fast-moving action thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time. Continuing its reign as one of the best gaming monitors, there’s also a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 while HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% color ensure it looks gorgeous. As you’d expect from an OLED panel, the screen achieves the deepest of blacks while providing the most vibrant of colors all within one scene.

Related

The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, has AMD FreeSync Premium support, HDMI 2.1 ports, and anti-glare properties. Simply put, everything about it has been carefully considered so it has all you could need. That goes right down to its 4-pole headphone jack, DTS HP:X support, along with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture. All those little things add up fast and we also appreciate the crosshairs feature and frames per second counter if every frame counts for your gaming time.

Usually priced at $1,700, you can currently buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,300 at Best Buy right now. A worthy investment for serious gamers, the $400 saving makes it all the more tempting. Don’t count on it sticking around for long but you’ll love your purchase.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
You won’t want to miss these holiday gaming monitor deals
The Corsair Voyager a1600 gaming laptop set up with a monitor and other accessories on a desk.

There are a lot of reasons why you may be looking for holiday gaming monitor deals -- you may have just taken advantage of a huge discount from gaming PC deals, or you're thinking about giving one so that your gamer friend finally gets the screen upgrade that they need. Either way, you're in luck because we've done the hard work for you, as you'll find the top bargains for the holiday season below. You're going to have to be quick if you want to shop any of these offers though, as there's no telling how much time you've got left before you miss out on the savings.
Our favorite holiday gaming monitor deal

There are so many offers to choose from, but our favorite holiday gaming monitor deal features our top pick among the best gaming monitors -- the 34-inch Alienware AW3423DW QD-OLED curved gaming monitor. The QD-OLED technology in the monitor will let you play the best PC games with stunning details and lifelike colors, matching the processing power of your gaming PC, while also promising ultra-low latency gameplay with its 175Hz refresh rate and support for Nvidia's G-Sync Ultimate. Its original price of $1,200 is pretty expensive, but Amazon is offering a $300 discount that brings it down to $900.

Read more
This Samsung 32-inch 4K monitor is discounted from $700 to $400
The Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor with streaming apps on the screen.

The 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor, which can function as a display for your computer or as a standalone entertainment device, is currently on sale from Best Buy with a $300 discount that slashes its price to $400 from $700. Time is running out if you want to get it for this cheap though, so there's no time to waste if you're interested. You're going to have to make your purchase for this 4K monitor now, because the savings will no longer be available by tomorrow.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Samsung M80C 4K smart monitor
The Samsung M80C, the latest model in the Samsung M8 line of smart monitors, offers 4K Ultra HD resolution on its 32-inch screen, which will let you enjoy lifelike details and vivid colors. The monitors offers a comprehensive list of ports -- USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI -- so you're sure that you can connect your desktop computer, video game console, and other input sources. You can even wirelessly connect mobile devices to the Samsung M80C.

Read more
Upgrading to a 4K monitor? Amazon has a 27-inch for 20% off
The Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor on a white background.

Amazon has a great deal on a 4K gaming monitor that you might not ordinarily consider. While monitor deals are typically full of Dell, Alienware, and HP models, Amazon has a $160 discount on the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor with a USB-C connection. It normally costs $800 but it’s currently down to $640, so it’s a fairly tempting proposition. If you fancy trying something a little different from the mainstream brands, take a look at what else it has to offer below.

Why you should buy the Innocn 27-inch Mini LED 4K Gaming Monitor
While you won’t see Innocn on any of the best gaming monitor lists, on paper it sounds very promising. Its 27-inch panel is a 4K one with resolutions of up to 3840 x 2160. Alongside that, it has a refresh rate of 160Hz with a 1ms response time. Colors wise, it has 99% DCI-P3 Adobe RGB color gamut support with HDR1000 ensuring everything should look gorgeous. Whatever you’re playing will look more vibrant while it’s also a good option for video or image editing.

Read more