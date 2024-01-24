Gamers will be delighted at the $400 saving they can enjoy on the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor that’s currently available at Best Buy. Usually priced at $1,700, it’s down to $1,300 for a limited time only making it one of the best monitor deals around at the moment. While it’s still a premium price, this is a high-end gaming monitor that will delight you for a long time to come. If you’re keen to learn more, keep reading or simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor

LG is responsible for many of the best curved gaming monitors and the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is a perfect example of why it has such a good reputation. The biggest highlight here is its huge 45-inch 21:9 curved screen. It has a dramatic 800R curve that helps you feel truly immersed in what you’re playing.

Alongside that, it can richly deal with fast-moving action thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and .03ms response time. Continuing its reign as one of the best gaming monitors, there’s also a contrast ratio of 1,500,000:1 while HDR10 and DCI-P3 98.5% color ensure it looks gorgeous. As you’d expect from an OLED panel, the screen achieves the deepest of blacks while providing the most vibrant of colors all within one scene.

The LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor is also Nvidia G-Sync compatible, has AMD FreeSync Premium support, HDMI 2.1 ports, and anti-glare properties. Simply put, everything about it has been carefully considered so it has all you could need. That goes right down to its 4-pole headphone jack, DTS HP:X support, along with picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture. All those little things add up fast and we also appreciate the crosshairs feature and frames per second counter if every frame counts for your gaming time.

Usually priced at $1,700, you can currently buy the LG 45-inch UltraGear OLED Curved Gaming Monitor for $1,300 at Best Buy right now. A worthy investment for serious gamers, the $400 saving makes it all the more tempting. Don’t count on it sticking around for long but you’ll love your purchase.

