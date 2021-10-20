The best curved gaming monitors for 2021

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Do you think your gaming station could be improved with a curved screen? Curved monitors are an interesting alternative for gaming that can help improve how games feel and make it easier to catch details at the edges of the screen. While the narrow viewing angle doesn’t make curved monitors great for multiple people watching at once, this downside rarely applies to PC gaming. If that’s something you are interested in, we’re using our extensive reviews and experience of gaming monitors to recommend some of the best curved options available!

Note: Some of our picks are ultrawides, which makes a great addition to curved screens. However, not all games support the wider aspect ratios of ultrawides, so your experience from game to game may vary. It’s a good idea to take a look at your favorite games and see what aspect ratios they support before you make a final decision.

Best curved gaming monitors

LG Ultragear 34GN85B-B

Why you should buy this: It’s a curved monitor built from the ground up for gaming.

Who’s it for: Competitive gamers and other players that want some of the best specs.

Why we picked the LG Ultragear 34GN85B-B:

If you have an Nvidia graphics card, then G-Sync may be on your list of requirements for a new monitor. This 34-inch LG display has that and so much more. In addition to G-Sync and Adaptive-Sync, it offers a 3440 x 1440 UHD resolution on an excellent Nano IPS panel with a 1-millisecond response. You can also overclock it up to 160Hz for the smoothest action, which should make the curved screen feel even more immersive.

These features make the Ultragear 34GN85B-B an excellent, albeit pricey, choice for a dedicated gaming display. It also supports 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (a cinematic standard beyond sRGB) and DisplayHDR 400 for optimizing all kinds of content you may want to watch. Peak brightness is also higher than usual at 500 nits. Ports include two HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB ports. It’s one of the best possible picks if you don’t mind paying more for your monitor.

Alienware AW3420DW

Why you should buy this: Alienware’s excellent gaming features fit well in any battlestation.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for excellent color coverage and G-Sync compatibility.

Why we picked the Alienware AW3420DW:

Alienware also has excellent entries in the curved monitor field, in particular this 34-inch monitor with a WGHD 3440 x 1440 display and support for G-Sync. It also supports a native refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth action and an anti-glare coating for gaming in a variety of lighting conditions. This is another monitor that reaches 98% of the DCI-P3 spectrum for excellent visuals no matter what content you’re viewing.

The Alienware AW3420DW also has a bit of customizable RGB lighting in the logo and base strip that gamers can play with, plus easy-to-use controls. The ports include HDMI 1.4, DisplayPort 1.2, and USB 3.0 ports both upstream and downstream. It’s also a bit more affordable than similar-sized monitors on our list, making it a good compromise if you don’t need a refresh rate beyond 120Hz and are primarily interested in G-Sync support.

BenQ EX3203R

Why you should buy this: It has excellent Freesync support with a manageable screen size.

Who’s it for: Gamers who have the latest AMD cards and aren’t interested in ultrawides.

Why we picked the BenQ EX3203R:

If your budget is more around the several-hundred-dollar range, you can save and still get an excellent 32-inch monitor with this BenQ display. It’s also a particularly good choice if you have an AMD GPU thanks to its FreeSync 2 and Premium Pro support. Combine that with the 2560 x 1440 resolution and DisplayHDR 400 support, and you’re looking at some impressive optimization for enjoying all the details of your game.

The EX3203R monitor also offers a 144Hz refresh rate to keep up with intense action, and Bright Intelligence Plus sensors, which can automatically adjust display brightness and color temperature based on ambient lighting, a great way to help reduce eyestrain and keep your game optimized in changing light conditions. Connections on this model offer HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-A 3.1, and USB-C ports.

Samsung Odyssey G9 Series

Why you should buy this: It’s one of the widest ultrawides that can still fit on your desk.

Who’s it for: Gamers who love extra-wide aspect ratios and have games that can support it.

Why we picked the Samsung Odyssey G9 Series:

If you’re interested in the most exciting curved ultrawide display, this giant model from Samsung could transform your gaming life. It measures a whopping 49 inches, includes G-Sync technology, and uses Samsung’s QLED technology to great effect for excellent colors and contrast ratios.

The Odyssey G9 also provides up to a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1-millisecond response time to ensure it can keep up with any game, and the included HDR (and a game mode) offer some extra optimization as well. Ports include HDMI 2.0 and three USB connections. There’s even an RGB circle on the back that you can customize with your preferred accent colors. Just keep in mind that you’ll need a whole lot of desk space to support this ultrawide, and the 32:9 aspect ratio won’t be supported well by every game.

Asus TUF VG32VQR

Why you should buy this: It’s an excellent curved monitor on a smaller scale.

Who’s it for: Gamers who want to save money with a traditional-sized monitor.

Why we picked the Asus TUF VG32VQR:

If you aren’t really interested in an ultrawide and would prefer the curved benefits on a more traditional screen, this TUF monitor has what you need. The WQHD 32-inch monitor includes a 2560 x 1440 UHD resolution, 1-millisecond response time, and up to a 165Hz refresh rate. It also provides a number of optimization technologies, including DisplayHDR 400, low motion blue sync, Adaptive-Sync, FreeSync Premium, and eye care filters to reduce eye strain.

Those specs add up to a great gaming screen that’s also quite affordable compared to ultrawides. The two HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.2 connections also make the TUF VG32VQR a versatile screen if you want to connect a laptop or other device.

Deco Gear DGVIEW101

Why you should buy this: It’s a well-rounded curved monitor with a stylish design.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking for a reliable multipurpose monitor with lots of color accuracy.

Why we picked the Deco Gear DGVIEW101:

Deco’s elegant 35-inch monitor doesn’t just have an artistic design: It’s also a well-rounded screen that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut and offers a 2560 x 1080 resolution. Combine that with the 75Hz refresh rate and the 4-millisecond response time, and you have a display that’s ready for anything from gaming to movies to remote work. Multiple modes for gaming, blue light filters, and customized profiles also provide lots of options for personalization.

The Deco Gear DGVIEW101 is also our only pick to include not only HDMI and DisplayPort, but also a DVI port for older connections if you need it. And while the stylish design does preclude some adjustments, the screen can tilt to get the right angle. There is lighting on the back for accent colors, but it’s only available in red.

MSI Optix MAG342CQRV

Why you should buy this: MSI combines affordability with important features.

Who’s it for: Gamers looking to save while still getting an excellent curved ultrawide.

Why we picked the MSI Optix MAG342CQRV:

While many ultrawides can be expensive, this 34-inch monitor offers great gaming utility at an affordable price. The QHD screen offers 3440 x 1440 resolution, with support for both HDR and Adaptive Sync technology. It can reach a refresh rate of 100Hz and has a 1-millisecond response time, too — all very solid specs no matter what kind of games you are interested in playing.

We also like the design of this MSI Optix model, which features easy adjustments and an RGB circle in the back to offer some accent lighting. Ports include DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 1.4. This monitor does many gaming-oriented things well without breaking the bank, although if you need Freesync or G-Sync support, you may need to look elsewhere.

Research and buying FAQ

Are curved monitors better for gaming?

They can be, but it depends on the gamer. The innate specs of a monitor like resolution and refresh rate aren’t affected by the curved screen. It’s simply curved. For games (especially games with the right aspect ratio support if you have an ultrawide), this can provide a more immersive feeling and make it a bit easier to absorb information from the corners of the screen. It’s a popular option for serious racing gamers, for example.

Do curved monitors have speakers?

Many do have speakers. Our Samsung picks, for example, come with built-in speakers. However, monitor speakers are not a guarantee, so it’s always a good idea to check your specific monitor. Since we’re on the topic of immersion, curved screens often pair well with a good gaming headset, too.

What resolution is best for a curved monitor?

If you are interested in enjoying every detail look for a UHD resolution — which indicates any resolution greater than 1080p (as opposed to a specific number of pixels, like 4K). Many of today’s curved monitors offer UHD resolution, although this can also impact specs like refresh rate and is another factor to consider with aspect ratio support. Some of our game-dedicated picks manage to strike a balance and offer excellent specs on all fronts, but they do tend to cost more.

What is a good size monitor for gaming?

Whatever size is right for you! Our picks range from around 32 inches, which is plenty of screen to work with for any game, to massive ultrawides that can cover a whole desk. As always, it’s a good idea to look at your gaming library and see what aspect ratios your favorite games support.

