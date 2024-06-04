Samsung didn’t have a presence at Computex 2024, but it did reveal some juicy new details on its highly anticipated new OLED gaming monitors to align with the event.

After originally being showcased at CES in January, the Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD model) and Odyssey OLED G6 (G60SD model) will finally be available for order starting today, meaning we now have the official pricing for them as well. The Odyssey OLED G8 will sell for $1,300, while the smaller Odyssey G6 will cost $900. As a bonus, Samsung is offering up to a $300 Samsung credit on a future purchase when you order one of these models.

Recommended Videos

The Odyssey OLED G8 has a 32-inch 4K UHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of SDR brightness, and 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time. The Odyssey OLED G8 is Samsung’s first smart monitor featuring AI capabilities. It is powered by the Samsung NQ8 AI Gen 3 processor, which allows it to project most content in 4K when using its Samsung Gaming Hub and Smart TV apps.

Meanwhile, the Odyssey OLED G6 has a 27-inch QHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 360Hz refresh rate, 250 nits of SDR brightness, and a 0.03ms GtG response time.

Both flat-screen displays run Samsung’s Tizen monitor operating system. The brand has also added technology to address burn-in to both monitors. The Odyssey OLED G8 and Odyssey OLED G6 feature Samsung’s new, proprietary OLED Safeguard+ burn-in protection technology, which includes a dynamic cooling system that diffuses the heat evenly across the monitor. It can also auto-adjust brightness to cool down hotspots on the screen. Samsung is also releasing its OLED displays from 2024 and on with three-year warranties, up from one year.

The monitors also include OLED glare-free technology, which reportedly reduces light reflection by up to 55% while maintaining color accuracy and image sharpness on the displays.

The monitors both have ergonomic and height-adjustable stands that support tilt, swivel, and pivot motions and VESA mounting. They also include a circular built-in ambient light feature in the rear called CoreLighting+, which can also adjust according to the color scheme of a game.

For input, they both include two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4, and three USB 3.0 ports.

Samsung is well-known in the OLED space as the brand was one of the first to begin releasing this style of gaming monitor in late 2022. it also urged competitors such as LG and Alienware to follow suit. Now, many other brands have done so, making the competition steeper than ever. Samsung is quick to boast about its two consecutive years of being rated the number one monitor brand in the industry, with the help of models such as the 49-inch curved Odyssey OLED G9.

Samsung also shared that it expects OLED gaming monitors to account for over a quarter of the overall gaming monitor industry by the end of 2024, making the need for refreshes of its models paramount for it to stand out.

We’re excited to spend some more quality time with these monitors once we get them in for review, as they’re certainly among some of the most highly anticipated gaming monitors of 2024.

Editors' Recommendations