Dell’s 40-inch curved WUHD monitor is $300 off

If your computer screen is starting to show its age, it might be time to invest in a premium display like the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor. Dell’s $300 discount slashes its price from $1,800 to $1,500 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s the type of monitor that will boost your productivity to new heights. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want the savings though, as we’re not sure how long this sale will last. Buying the monitor tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor

The Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor is equipped with a 40-inch screen featuring WUHD resolution, which is equivalent to 5120 x 2160. You’ll enjoy lifelike colors and unparalleled clarity as you’re working on your projects, while the 2500R curvature creates a wider field of view that fills your vision and improves your focus. The monitor also comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which keeps your eyes comfortable even after long hours of looking at the display by reducing harmful blue light emissions without sacrificing color quality.

There’s no shortage of connectivity options with the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor, as it comes with DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a collection of USB-A and USB-C ports. The monitor also has a compact base so it won’t take up too much desk space, and a cable management system that hides all of its wires to further reduce the clutter on your workstation. The base will allow you to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor, so you can place it in the best possible position for you.

The 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor is a premium display that you can currently buy from Dell for $1,500, following a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,800. It’s one of the best screens that you can buy from today’s monitor deals, but we don’t know how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings. If you think the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor should be your next display, and you want to get it for cheaper than usual, then you need to complete the transaction for it as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations