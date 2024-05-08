 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Dell’s 40-inch curved WUHD monitor is $300 off

By
Product image of the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW 5K monitor on white background.
Dell

If your computer screen is starting to show its age, it might be time to invest in a premium display like the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor. Dell’s $300 discount slashes its price from $1,800 to $1,500 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s the type of monitor that will boost your productivity to new heights. You’re going to have to proceed with the purchase immediately if you want the savings though, as we’re not sure how long this sale will last. Buying the monitor tomorrow may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor

The Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor is equipped with a 40-inch screen featuring WUHD resolution, which is equivalent to 5120 x 2160. You’ll enjoy lifelike colors and unparalleled clarity as you’re working on your projects, while the 2500R curvature creates a wider field of view that fills your vision and improves your focus. The monitor also comes with Dell’s ComfortView Plus technology, which keeps your eyes comfortable even after long hours of looking at the display by reducing harmful blue light emissions without sacrificing color quality.

Related

There’s no shortage of connectivity options with the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor, as it comes with DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, and a collection of USB-A and USB-C ports. The monitor also has a compact base so it won’t take up too much desk space, and a cable management system that hides all of its wires to further reduce the clutter on your workstation. The base will allow you to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel of the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor, so you can place it in the best possible position for you.

The 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor is a premium display that you can currently buy from Dell for $1,500, following a $300 discount on its sticker price of $1,800. It’s one of the best screens that you can buy from today’s monitor deals, but we don’t know how much time is remaining before you miss out on the savings. If you think the 40-inch Dell UltraSharp U4021QW curved WUHD monitor should be your next display, and you want to get it for cheaper than usual, then you need to complete the transaction for it as soon as possible.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
This Samsung 27-inch QHD gaming monitor is almost 50% off
Samsung's 2023 Odyssey Neo G7 sitting on a table.

Complete your PC gaming setup with the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor, which is available from Walmart with a $333 discount that nearly halves its original price of $700 to only $367. This is one of the most attractive monitor deals that we've seen recently due to all of the features that you'll be getting for this affordable price. You're going to have to act fast though -- the offer may expire at any moment, so you're going to want to complete your purchase before that happens.

Why you should buy the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor is an excellent display for the best PC games. The gaming monitor offers QHD resolution so that you'll enjoy sharp details and vivid colors while you're playing, while the 1000R curvature matches the curve of your eye and fills your peripheral vision for a more comfortable viewing experience. This is important when you have the habit of playing video games for several hours at a time. The Samsung Odyssey G6 curved gaming monitor also supports the Samsung Gaming Hub, which will let you access various cloud gaming services in one place.

Read more
This Dell gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 is discounted to $700
Dell G15 gaming laptop on a table.

You don't need to spend thousands of dollars to be able to get a decent gaming laptop, as there are budget-friendly options like the Dell G15 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. It's currently even cheaper at just $700, following a $200 discount on its original price of $900. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you think this is the perfect gaming laptop for you, stop hesitating and proceed with the purchase immediately to make sure that you don't miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop
The Dell G15 is highlighted in our list of the best gaming laptops as the best budget gaming laptop under $1,000, as it provides dependable performance while staying affordable for most gamers. It's equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, which is perfect for budget gaming, and pairs it with the 13th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM. These specifications are more than enough to be able to play the best PC games, though you may have to dial down the settings for the more demanding titles.

Read more
Get up to $900 off the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 today
A Dell XPS 15 laptop on an office desk next to a monitor.

It’s all change at Dell this year with the Dell XPS 16 replacing the Dell XPS 17 and the Dell XPS 15 gradually seeing fewer updates. That means if you’re still keen to snag a Dell XPS 15 or 17, your chance to do so is running out. That’s why it’s great to see some excellent laptop deals for both models with up to $900 to be saved at the moment. If you’re looking for a new laptop, read on while we guide you through what each laptop has to offer.
Dell XPS 17 -- $1,949, was $2,849

The Dell XPS 17 remains a good option for anyone seeking a powerful laptop that works well as a desktop replacement. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700H processor with a massive 32GB of memory so it’s ideal for all kinds of productivity-based tasks such as if you need to manage many spreadsheets at once or if you just prefer to have a lot of windows open at once. It also has 1TB of SSD storage while it can handle plenty of gaming too thanks to its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card. Its display is a 17-inch full HD+ model with 1920 x 1200 resolution, anti-glare properties, and 500 nits of brightness so it looks great. Other quality of life improvements include plenty of USB-C ports, up to 14 hours of battery life, a great cooling system, and a form factor that means it squeezes a 17-inch display into a 15-inch form size. It also has a large edge-to-edge backlit keyboard, comfortable touchpad, and large keycaps so it feels good to work on as you’d expect from the makers of some of the best laptops.

Read more