HP is having a sale on 1440p monitors — up to 66% off

HP has a big sale on 1440p (aka QHD) monitors with plenty of great monitor deals to tempt you into an upgrade. Whether you want to replace your existing monitor or you’re looking to add a new one to create a dual or even triple monitor setup, this is where you need to go. We’ve picked out two highlights in the sale which are sure to delight anyone kitting out their home office. Check out our picks below but bear in mind that these deals are strictly limited and will end soon.
HP Z24m G3 QHD Conferencing Display — $170, was $509
With an integrated conferencing 5MP webcam, speakers and mic, the HP Z24m G3 is designed to simplify your setup and be one of the best monitors for your home office. It has a QHD IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution, 400 nits of brightness, 90Hz refresh rate, and a contrast ratio of 1000:1. A 5ms GtG response time is pretty useful while there’s the choice of using a HDMI 2.0 port or to opt for a DisplayPort instead. There’s also a USB hub with four USB-A ports and a USB-C port too. Designed for convenience, it’s all squeezed into a 4-sided borderless frame so it looks good on your desk while being highly practical. Finally, there’s HDR400 support for deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.
HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C Monitor — $175, was $424
If you’re looking for one of the best USB-C monitors, consider the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C Monitor. It was the convenience that you can plug it into your PC with just a single USB-C and nothing more. That also means via the integrated USB hub that you can charge your laptop with a single USB-C cable but ultimately, it means fewer cables cluttering your desk. Additionally, the HP E27u G4 QHD USB-C Monitor looks great with its 2560 x 1440 resolution, 1000:1 contrast ratio, and 250 nits of brightness. There’s also a response time of 5ms GtG. Besides the USB-C connection, you can also connect it via a HDMI 1.4 port and a DisplayPort too. HP Eye Ease technology also means you can enjoy low blue light exposure at all times without any impact to the color accuracy.
