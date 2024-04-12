HP is having a sale on 1440p monitors — up to 66% off

Do you need a new laptop but your budget is pretty tight? There’s a big discount on a HP 17-inch laptop at HP right now and it’s easily one of the best laptop deals for anyone keen to save money. Usually costing $500, you can buy this laptop for just $280 thereby saving $230. For a 17-inch laptop, that’s a huge discount so if you’re looking for a cheap desktop replacement, this is well worth checking out. It’s the latest example of what great value you can get from laptops these days. Here’s what you need to know about it if you need a little more convincing.

Why you should buy the HP Laptop 17z

Knowing what to buy when seeking a new laptop can feel pretty complicated. There are so many options around and when your budget doesn’t allow for something from the best laptops list, what do you do? Prioritize certain parts of the laptop and think deeply about what you need. Here’s a quick overview of why you should buy this particular HP 17-inch laptop.

You need a huge screen

Laptops typically focus on offering either 13-inch or 15-inch screens. 17-inch screens are available but they’re not as common meaning they aren’t discounted as frequently. With this laptop, you get a 17-inch HD+ screen. That means an increased resolution of 1600 x 900 which adds to the flexibility that comes here. You’ll have more screen space for juggling many windows or simply being able to see things more clearly. It also has 250 nits of brightness which isn’t high but isn’t bad going either.

You’re happy with a basic spec

The HP Laptop 17z isn’t the fastest of laptops but it’s just fine for typing up documents, browsing online and other basic but daily duties. Most people don’t need anything too fast other than gamers or video editors so this model will suffice. It has an AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor along with 8GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. That’s all you need for daily usage.

You want reliability

Originating from one of the best laptop brands, the HP Laptop 17z is well-designed to be reliable and comfortable to use. It has a lift-hinge which elevates the keyboard for a more natural typing experience that is easier on your wrists. It also has an enlarged clickpad which is convenient while there’s HP Fast Charge support which gives you back 50% of power in about 45 minutes. Its keyboard also has a numeric keypad which is useful for entering plenty of figures quickly. It all comes together to mean this HP 17-inch laptop is more versatile than you’d expect for the price.