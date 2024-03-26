 Skip to main content
Apple just announced the dates for WWDC 2024

Christine Romero-Chan
WWDC 2024 banner.
Apple
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Apple has just announced the dates for its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. WWDC will take place from June 10 through June 14, 2024. A special event will be held at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on June 10, and we expect to see the reveal of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2.

WWDC will be free for all developers online. Developers will be able to access a variety of online sessions and labs that will showcase the latest advancements in software across all of Apple’s hardware.

The keynote should also be available for anyone to watch online through a livestream on the Apple Developer app, Apple’s website, and Apple’s YouTube channel. Apple will also be sharing videos and information throughout the week.

Though WWDC 2024 can be enjoyed online, Apple will also hold a special in-person event for developers and students, but space is limited. For a chance to attend, you’ll have to apply via Apple’s lottery system (information is available on the Apple Developer site). Those who are selected to attend will be able to watch the event in person, meet Apple team members, and participate in special activities like the State of the Union presentation and Apple Design Awards.

Normally, Apple holds its Swift Student Challenge once the WWDC dates are revealed, but this year, Apple did the challenge early. The winners for the Swift Student Challenge will be revealed this week, on March 28. The winners of the challenge will be able to attend the special event at Apple Park, and 50 Distinguished Winners will receive an invitation to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

More information about WWDC 2024 will be shared with developers through the Apple Developer app and website.

Topics
