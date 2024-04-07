When will Apple release iOS 18? Here’s what we know

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will start on Monday, June 10. During the conference keynote, the company is expected to unveil new software updates for its major products, including iOS 18 for iPhones.

iOS 18 is expected to be a major iPhone update, likely ushering in a new design and AI features. If you are wondering when you can get your hands on the latest software version, here’s everything you need to know about iOS 18’s release date.

When will the iOS 18 beta be released?

Apple consistently releases new software for its significant products, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and, most recently, Vision Pro.

The WWDC keynote for this year is set to begin on June 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Following this, the first developer beta versions of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and visionOS 2 are expected to be released.

Apple is expected to release the first public beta versions of its software titles around July 1. This usually coincides with the release of the third developer beta version. From then until the beginning of September, Apple will likely release more iOS 18 beta versions. This will enable developers and early adopters to test their apps on the new software, learn about its new features, and identify and report any bugs.

When will my iPhone get iOS 18?

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 series shortly after Labor Day on September 2, with the first official build of iOS 18 to be released soon after. Most of today’s iPhones should be able to run the software — but not all of them. The 2018 iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR will most likely be excluded from this update. These are the oldest phones that support iOS 17.

Apple will probably tell us which iPhones can run iOS 18 before the first beta release.

What will iOS 18 offer?

At present, very little information is available about iOS 18. However, several reports suggest that the update may include a major redesign that could make iPhone screens look more like Android. Additionally, it’s expected to offer a bundle of AI features, improvements to Apple Maps, and more.

More information will likely leak between now and June, so stay tuned. In the meantime, if you own an older phone and are considering buying a new iPhone, check out our list of the best iPhones of the year.

