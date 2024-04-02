This could be our first look at iOS 18’s huge redesign

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

While iOS 17 fell short on a visual overhaul, Apple is rumored to be working on an updated identity for its next iOS version. Previous reports have claimed that the upcoming iOS 18 will feature visionOS-like elements introduced on the Apple Vision Pro. A new report confirms this with a leaked image of the iOS 18 Camera app.

According to a report from MacRumors, the next version of the Camera app could feature visionOS-style design elements. It is based on an iPhone frame template that the publication received from an anonymous source who claimed to have received it from an iOS engineer. It is said to have been included as part of the Apple Design Resources for iOS 18.

Recommended Videos

The Camera app seems to be replacing the black bars on top and bottom with a translucent grey color with glass-like elements, which you can make out if you focus on the “Cinematic” mode area of the app. It’s clearly taking inspiration from visionOS, which has translucent design elements with reflective edges. The new design would make the two Apple operating systems more streamlined. The company is also said to have redesigned several other system apps, including Safari.

Earlier, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman indicated in his newsletter that Apple’s senior management had described iOS 18 as “ambitious and compelling.” iOS 18 is said to include “major new features and designs.”

One of them could be the ability to customize your home screen better. Currently, if you move an app on the home screen, the next app fills the empty space. Unlike Android, iOS doesn’t allow free space. However, that could change with iOS 18, as it could let you place app icons anywhere on the home screen grid.

Overall, it seems like iOS 18 will be more flexible and visually pleasing and get a major design overhaul, including in various system apps. It is building up to be the biggest iPhone update in years with built-in AI features, RCS support, and more.

Editors' Recommendations