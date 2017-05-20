How to convert FLAC audio to MP3

This article was updated on May 17 by Mark Coppock to reflect recent software changes.

A FLAC file, short for Free Lossless Audio Codec, is a compressed audio file that maintains the same quality as the original source despite often being less than 50 percent of the original file size. The files are free and distributed to users under an open-source license, hence the “Free” and “Lossless” terminology, but typically surpass common audio formats such as AAC and MP3 when it comes to sheer audio fidelity. Simply put, they sound better and require less space.

However, while nearly all audio devices and multimedia players support MP3 playback, only a handful of them currently support FLAC. Thankfully, there are a myriad of ways you can convert FLAC to MP3, if you favor convenience over audio quality. The resulting file may not sound as nice, but at least you can play it. Here’s what to do.

A note regarding freeware

Some of the following applications are freeware, which is free to use but can come with some unwanted add-ons. We suggest that you select the custom installation option with all freeware, and follow along closely during the installation process. Keep your eye open for instructions about installing other apps, changing your browser homepage, and other actions that may lead to unwanted changes to your machine. Then, choose whether you want to install or forgo these bundled extras.

This tendency to plug up your system with unwanted software is one of the downsides of freeware applications. Such being the case, it’s worth spending a few extra minutes during the installation process to ensure you don’t install anything you don’t actually need or want.

Windows

Freemake Free Audio Converter Freemake offers software with multiple options for managing music files and converting them to whatever format you desire. The software is compatible with Windows 10, highly-versatile, and simple to download — the “free download” buttons are a great starting point. Once you’ve downloaded and installed Freemake, launch the application and import your audio files by clicking on the +Audio button and locating the files on your hard drive. Chose whatever format you want the files converted into, where you want them, and then convert away. You can reconvert them at any time after you’ve downloaded the files, too. Like many converters, Freemake allows you to adjust channels, bitrate, sample rate, and a host of other facets, allowing for greater quality control. You can also upload music to Google Drive or Dropbox, merge songs, and carry out a slew of other basic actions. Audacity Audacity is a different sort of beast, one geared toward those who want to manage their songs and sounds using a full audio suite. The software is free and open-source, which is great for managing a large, customized library with many different audio formats. With Audacity, you can record live audio and playback, cut and splice audio files, add effects, and convert all of your old formats — including tapes and vinyl. Best of all, it can edit and convert a range of audio formats, including WAV, AIFF, FLAC, MP3, and Ogg Vorbis. If you’re looking to convert analog to digital, or convert between various digital formats, this is the way to go.

MacOS

To MP3 Converter Free One of the most popular audio converters in the Mac Store is the apt-titled To MP3 Converter Free, an easy-to-use utility for converting from one of 200 audio and video formats to MP3. Of course, the software supports FLAC files, and the process for making the conversion couldn’t be simpler. The software also allows you to change the output from a constant bitrate to a variable bitrate, transfer tags from the source file, and adjust the volume to the maximum level. To convert a FLAC file to MP3 using To MP3 Converter Free, just select your destination folder and drag the files over. If you need to batch convert folders or files, then you can purchase an annual subscription ($7) that also allows you to load tags and artwork from a network source, add fade in and fade out, and trim silence before and after songs. MediaHuman Audio Converter MediaHuman’s free Audio Converter has a more robust interface that’s friendlier when it comes to navigating via song or album. The Mac-like menus allow you to adjust notifications, change how the converter works, and create commands. You can also use them to search for cover art and add songs to iTunes, which are less important but still handy. The program currently handles FLAC, MP3, ALAC, WMA, WavPack, M4A, and a melange of other audio formats. To get started, just add a FLAC file using the addition button, deal with CUE files if necessary, and select MP3 in the drop-down menu. There are additional options for changing the bitrate here as well, and the multiple customization options really make this tool shine if you have a very specific idea about the resulting conversion.

Google Chrome

Cloud Convert Cloud Convert is technically a web-based converter — albeit, a useful one — but it also lives as a Chrome add-on, which makes this the first stop for Chromebook users. Pick up the add-on, open it, and you’re ready to go. Cloud Converter isn’t just an audio converter, either. It can convert pretty much everything, including documents, videos, images, ebooks, and a laundry list of other types of content. Luckily, the service can also easily handle FLAC and MP3 files. It even works in conjunction with Google Drive, allowing you to pull files from the service and store them online when you’re finished, rendering it another great option for Chromebook users. However, it’s important to note that Cloud Convert doesn’t house extensive customization options like some of our other picks. You can specify things like bitrate, but more in-depth controls are largely absent. Cloud Convert is, therefore, better when you want to keep things simple. Online Audio Converter There’s simple, and then there’s ultra simple. If you don’t want to download anything and prefer to finish the process in a few seconds, stop by Online Audio Converter. Open the file you want to convert — whether it be via local storage, a URL, Google Drive, or Dropbox — and pick your desired audio format. The Advanced settings button will let you adjust bitrate, sample rate, channels, and other features, while the Edit track info button is pretty self-explanatory. When finished, hit the Convert button. The only problem is that batch conversions take a little more time with Online Audio Converter than they do with some of our other choices. The site was clearly designed with smaller conversions in mind. Media.io If Online Audio Converter wasn’t fast enough for you, here’s the most streamlined utility of them all. Simply select a file, choose the output format, select the resulting quality, and convert. That’s it. There’s no room for customization, cloud management, or anything else. The website does offer a more complex tool for your desktop, however, if you’re in need of a more robust feature set. If Media.io didn’t end up as a web-based pick, it would have probably made it on our list as one of our desktop choices.

Paid alternatives