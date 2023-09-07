 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Tidal will finally let you see which hi-res tracks are FLAC versus MQA

Simon Cohen
By
Tidal's beta app for iOS showing a track in FLAC format.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Tidal‘s Hi-Fi Plus subscription tier recently became the first place in the streaming music world where you could stream hi-res audio in both FLAC and MQA formats on your smartphone. Unfortunately, there was no way to know which one you were getting unless you used an external digital-to-analog converter (DAC). Tidal is now on the verge of correcting that error, at least partially: a new beta of the Tidal app for iOS now shows you the format of your currently playing track, instead of the essentially useless “Max” or “Hi-Fi” labels that non-beta users still see.

Audiophiles initially greeted the news that Tidal would be adding the open source, lossless FLAC format to its Hi-Fi Plus tier with enthusiasm. Many members of that community have concerns over MQA — the format that had previously been Tidal’s exclusive pick for its better-than-CD quality collection (Max) tracks — and had been lobbying for FLAC for some time.

Recommended Videos

However, when Tidal debuted the new FLAC versions, it came with several disappointing caveats. You couldn’t filter your searches by your preferred format, and there was no way to even see which format (or its bit-depth/sampling rate) you were getting unless you used an external DAC. Unsurprisingly, audiophiles in both FLAC and MQA camps were frustrated.

Related

With the new labeling practice, the visibility problem has been partially addressed — you can now see the format — but you still can’t see the bit-depth or sampling rate. There’s still no way to filter by format (or even make one your preferred format), and there’s no way to know the format of a track or album until you hit play it.

Eventually, these concerns will become mostly academic. Tidal’s new policy is that when it adds a 24-bit FLAC version of a given track, that song will no longer be available to stream in MQA. It may take a while, but there will come a time when the entire Max collection will be exclusively available in FLAC. When that happens, music fans will have one less reason to keep paying Tidal Hi-Fi Plus’ monthly fee of $20 — almost double what Apple Music and Amazon Music charge for their nearly identical catalogs and format support.

Tidal app for iOS on an iPhone 14 showing now playing screen with Max quality track.
When Tidal initially added FLAC, it only displayed MAX. Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

It’s clear that Tidal is trying to slowly divest itself of the MQA format, which carries licensing fees, in favor of the essentially royalty-free FLAC format. And yet, doing it in this way — with a scorched earth approach — feels clumsy. A lot of music fans have spent money to acquire MQA-compatible hardware because they believe in the format. Without Tidal’s MQA streaming catalog, options for accessing MQA are few and far between.

If Tidal kept its MQA catalog intact, and if it could negotiate a new licensing deal with MQA (yep, the format and the company that owns it share the same name) whereby only streams of MQA tracks trigger a licensing fee, and if it gave Hi-Fi Plus members the ability to choose which format they want, Tidal could become the best streaming choice for all audiophiles.

Sadly, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
MQair is the new hi-res Bluetooth audio codec for fans of MQA
MQair codec logo.

Just when you thought it was safe to step back into the turbulent waters of Bluetooth audio, we have yet another Bluetooth codec to consider. In addition to SBC, AAC, LDAC, and the constantly expanding family of aptX codecs, you can now add MQair (em-kyoo-air).

MQair (known also by its technical label, SCL6) is the latest technology from MQA, the company founded by British audio pioneer Bob Stuart of Meridian Audio fame, and it has just been granted permission by the Japan Audio Society (JAS) to use the society's Hi-Res Audio Wireless logo. It's the third Bluetooth codec to receive the certification, the other two being LDAC and LHDC.

Read more
LG’s 2022 soundbars start at $400, pump out hi-res audio and 3D sound
LG S95QR soundbar seen in front of a TV.

After giving us a sneak peek at its new 2022 soundbar lineup at CES, LG has finally released these home theater speakers. The prices start at $400 for the entry level LG S65Q 3.1-channel model, and then head sharply upward, topping out at $1,800 for its LG S95QR flagship soundbar -- a 9.1.5-channel, Dolby Atmos-capable multi-speaker beast. All six new models, (S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75Q, and S65Q) are available now on LG.com, as well as from select retailers like Amazon.com.

All of the new models offer a different set of features, but regardless of how much you spend, LG has included some common characteristics. Hi-res audio, with tuning by Meridian, is the key feature that unites these speakers. Soundbars tend to place an emphasis on delivering good TV sound, but LG has decided to put an equal emphasis on how these speakers work with music.

Read more
Sony updates its Signature Series hi-res Walkman with new features, higher prices
Sony WM1AM2 Signature Series Walkman being held in a hand.

Apple's iPod may be officially dead and gone now that the company has discontinued the last device to bear that name, but Sony's Walkman brand is apparently alive and well. The company has released two new Walkman models: The $1,400 NW-WM1AM2 and its gold-colored sibling, the $3,700 NW-WMZM2, both of which are updates to its original Signature Series Walkman models, geared toward the hi-res audiophile market.

The first versions of these Walkman models debuted in 2016 for $1,200 and $3,200, respectively. So how is Sony justifying the extra cash you'll need for the new models? There are a number of updates for those with a taste for fine portable audio.

Read more