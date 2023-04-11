While participating in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit on April 11, Tidal CEO Jesse Dorogusker, said that the music streaming service would soon add the option to listen to hi-res lossless audio in the FLAC format. The new format will be exclusive to the service’s HiFi Plus subscriber base. Dorogusker did not provide specific timing for the change.

Tidal HiFi Plus has always offered its listeners lossless FLAC audio at CD quality, but the company only streamed its Masters collection of better-than-CD quality hi-res tracks in the MQA format, something that many of Tidal’s customers have objected to. Some of the AMA participants referred to MQA as a scam and snake oil.

Related Videos

At issue is the concern that MQA isn’t a truly lossless format like FLAC, which some audiophiles see as an impediment to getting the very best sound quality. The MQA problem is compounded by the fact that if you want to hear MQA audio at its highest possible level, you need a device like a DAC/amp that can fully decode the MQA format.

Curiously, Dorogusker’s comments come just days after the company that oversees the MQA format (also known as MQA) announced that it will be entering into administration — the U.K. equivalent of Chapter 11 proceedings. The timing raises questions about the future of MQA at Tidal. At the moment, Tidal is the only streaming music service that uses the MQA format.

With a move to support hi-res lossless FLAC audio, Tidal would join Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and Qobuz in the lossless hi-res streaming space. If Tidal were to drop MQA from its service, it would lose a major point of differentiation. For as much as MQA has its critics, there are also those who believe the format can sound better than its lossless hi-res rivals.

Moreover, both Apple and Amazon offer their full hi-res catalog within their standard pricing tiers, while Tidal would make its own hi-res lossless offering a paid upgrade at almost twice the cost of those competing services.

Music fans have also been patiently waiting for Spotify to make good on its promise to launch Spotify HiFi, a lossless audio tier, but so far that has yet to happen.

Editors' Recommendations