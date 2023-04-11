 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Tidal CEO says hi-res lossless is coming, raising doubts about MQA

Simon Cohen
By

While participating in an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit on April 11, Tidal CEO Jesse Dorogusker, said that the music streaming service would soon add the option to listen to hi-res lossless audio in the FLAC format. The new format will be exclusive to the service’s HiFi Plus subscriber base. Dorogusker did not provide specific timing for the change.

Tidal HiFi Plus has always offered its listeners lossless FLAC audio at CD quality, but the company only streamed its Masters collection of better-than-CD quality hi-res tracks in the MQA format, something that many of Tidal’s customers have objected to. Some of the AMA participants referred to MQA as a scam and snake oil.

Related Videos

At issue is the concern that MQA isn’t a truly lossless format like FLAC, which some audiophiles see as an impediment to getting the very best sound quality. The MQA problem is compounded by the fact that if you want to hear MQA audio at its highest possible level, you need a device like a DAC/amp that can fully decode the MQA format.

Related

Curiously, Dorogusker’s comments come just days after the company that oversees the MQA format (also known as MQA) announced that it will be entering into administration — the U.K. equivalent of Chapter 11 proceedings. The timing raises questions about the future of MQA at Tidal. At the moment, Tidal is the only streaming music service that uses the MQA format.

With a move to support hi-res lossless FLAC audio, Tidal would join Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer, and Qobuz in the lossless hi-res streaming space. If Tidal were to drop MQA from its service, it would lose a major point of differentiation. For as much as MQA has its critics, there are also those who believe the format can sound better than its lossless hi-res rivals.

Moreover, both Apple and Amazon offer their full hi-res catalog within their standard pricing tiers, while Tidal would make its own hi-res lossless offering a paid upgrade at almost twice the cost of those competing services.

Music fans have also been patiently waiting for Spotify to make good on its promise to launch Spotify HiFi, a lossless audio tier, but so far that has yet to happen.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Sonos dips its toes into hi-res audio streaming with Qobuz
girl holding up sonos roam

For years, Sonos steadfastly refused to support hi-res music formats on its massively popular line of wireless speakers. Today, that finally changes: All Sonos users who are currently running the S2 version of the company's software will be able to stream hi-res music from Qobuz, with a valid subscription. Qobuz debuted its streaming music service in the U.S. in 2019.

With a Qobuz subscription, which starts at $15 per month, those who own one or more compatible Sonos products will be able to play hi-res streams at 48kHz/24-bit quality, marking the first time that Sonos speakers have been able to play better-than-CD-quality music. At the moment, the S2 software will support 48kHz/24-bit streams from Qobuz or 48kHz/24-bit music files from people's personal audio collection.

Read more
Spotify will add a lossless hi-fi option later this year
Spotify HiFi

During its live Spotify Stream On event today, the streaming music company announced that it will launch Spotify HiFi, a new option for its premium subscribers that will give them access to lossless, high-quality music streams, later this year.

Spotify describes the audio as "lossless CD-quality," which is a considerable step up from the company's current 320kbps, lossy streaming quality. It said that high-quality music streaming is consistently one of the most requested new features by its users.

Read more
Amazon Music HD offers hi-res streaming for a lot less than Tidal
tidal vs spotify audio technica m50xbt headphones mem 2

Looks like those rumors that Amazon was planning a hi-res music tier for its Amazon Music service were true: Today the company has announced Amazon Music HD, an upgraded tier for Amazon Music Unlimited that features both lossless CD-quality streams for over 50 million tracks, and millions of better-than-CD, hi-res quality tracks.

Amazon's new service is substantially similar to Tidal's HiFi subscription tier but with one very big difference: Amazon is only charging $13 per month for Prime members, or $15 per month for non-Prime members. Tidal's HiFi service costs $20 per month.

Read more