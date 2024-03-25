 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Qualcomm’s aptX Lossless codec goes hi-res with S3/S5 Gen 3 Bluetooth chipsets

Simon Cohen
By
Qualcomm S3 and S5 Gen 3 Chips.
Qualcomm

Qualcomm has announced its latest S3 and S5 Gen 3 Bluetooth chipsets for audio products like wireless earbuds, headphones, and speakers. Along with the usual improvements in performance, some of these chips break new ground in terms of audio quality, thanks to the addition of hi-res support to the company’s aptX Lossless Bluetooth codec.

Until now, aptX Lossless — which requires Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology on both sides of the wireless device equation — has been limited to CD-quality audio.

Recommended Videos

And while it may not reach the level of sampling frequency desired by the most ardent audiophiles, the latest iteration of aptX Lossless now reaches 24-bit/48kHz. By simply offering greater bit-depth and more frequent sampling than CD-quality (16-bit/44.1kHz), many observers consider 24/48 to be the entry-point for hi-res audio.

Related

As the S3/S5 Gen 3 chips are just now becoming available to manufacturers, Qualcomm hasn’t announced any new products that use these chips. However, in the press release Qualcomm emailed to media outlets, Vivo’s general manager of its intelligent terminal development department, Youfei Wang, said that the smartphone maker is “excited to soon introduce the world’s first device powered by the Qualcomm S3 Gen 3 Sound platform.”

Qualcomm S3 and S5 Gen 3 Chips summary of features diagram.
Qualcomm

The S3 and S5 Gen 3 chips join the S7 and S7 Pro chips that Qualcomm launched in October 2023. The S7 chips also get 24/48 aptX Lossless and remain the recommended brains for ultra-premium wireless earbuds, headphones, and speakers, with the new S5 and S3 chips are targeted at premium and mid-tier devices, respectively.

The S3 Gen 3 family of chips are split into two categories: one group is aimed at wireless earbuds, while the other is geared toward wireless headphones and speakers. New features like LE Audio, Bluetooth Auracast, and Qualcomm Voice and Music Extension compatibility are available in both categories, as is hi-res aptX Lossless.

There’s only one model of the third-gen S5 chip, and it’s aimed at a wide variety of wireless audio products, including wireless earbuds, headphones, headsets, and speakers. It supports hi-res aptX Lossless when used with a compatible smartphone, and it features Qualcomm’s fourth-gen adaptive active noise cancellation (ANC) technology.

For companies that want to leverage the S5’s computational power, Qualcomm says the third-gen has three times more compute power and 50 times more on-device AI than its predecessor.

As excited as we are to see Qualcomm advance the state of the art when it comes to wireless audio, the usual caveats apply: regardless if a product sports the Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound brand or not, you need to do a very careful deep-dive into the specifications to make sure it supports a feature like hi-res aptX Lossless.

Qualcomm says its website can help folks find matching products based on features, but at the moment, there’s no specific filter for hi-res aptX Lossless. Hopefully that will change as new products enter the market.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Qualcomm builds on aptX Adaptive with aptX Lossless
Teens with headphones playing video games.

Never in the history of headphones — and particularly in the history of the wireless variety — has someone said: "You know what? I'd like the ones with the worse audio quality." Just doesn't happen. And to that end, Qualcomm today announced the latest iteration to the aptX standard, called aptX Lossless.

Building on aptX Adaptive, which brought HD-quality audio with dynamic bit rates when it was announced in August 2018, aptX Lossless takes things that much further, and is designed to give listeners CD-quality, 16-bit, 44.1kHz lossless audio. The gist is that if you're using hardware that supports aptX Lossless, and are listening to a lossless music file, and the radio frequency conditions are just right, you'll get the best wireless sound possible from the Qualcomm tech.

Read more
Forget AirPods: Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are $50 off
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds in front of charging case.

If you're looking at true wireless earbuds deals but you want an alternative to Apple's AirPods, check out the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds. They're available with a $50 discount from Dell -- an unlikely source -- for a lowered price of $249 from $299. If you're interested in this bargain, you're going to have to move fast because stocks may already be running low. Get these wireless earbuds for cheaper than usual by pushing through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are featured in our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds alongside the Apple AirPods Pro 2 and Apple AirPods 3. Like Apple's wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds offer impressive active noise cancellation, which isn't a surprise because Bose pioneered the development of the technology. When activated, ANC will keep you focused on your videos or playlists by blocking all external noise, but you also have the option of turning on Aware Mode to hear what's happening around you without having to take the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds out of your ears.

Read more
Best Apple deals: Save on AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook
Apple MacBook Air M1 open, on a table.

Apple makes some of the most popular tech on the planet. Apple devices offer premium hardware and designs, and its software ecosystem makes work and play easier, more convenient, and often more fun. Apple devices regularly earns spots among the best smartwatches, best laptops, best wireless earbuds, and best tablets. All of these devices offer a great opportunity to save right now, as some of the best Apple deals we’ve seen are currently available to shop. We’ve rounded them all up into one place for your convenience, so if you’re in the market for a new MacBook, Apple Watch, iPad, or something else made by Apple, read onward for more information on the best Apple deals taking place right now.
Apple AirTag (4-Pack) -- $83, was $99

Insert the Apple AirTag into your bag, gadget, or any item that you may misplace, so that you can track it if you lose it. The Apple AirTag is one of the best Bluetooth trackers if you're using an iPhone or iPad because not only does it offer a one-tap setup, but it can utilize the millions of devices in Apple's Find My network to help you find your stuff if it goes beyond the Bluetooth range of 30 feet. It's powered by a replaceable battery that can last for more than a year before you need a new one.

Read more