Tidal has announced that it’s simplifying its subscription tiers by putting its lossless, hi-res, and spatial audio content into a single, ad-free $11 per month individual plan, starting on April 10.

After that date, Tidal’s existing HiFi and HiFi Plus subscription tiers will cease to exist. Previously, if you wanted to access hi-res lossless and spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio, you needed to pay $20 per month for Tidal HiFi Plus.

The move puts Tidal on an equal footing with Apple Music and Amazon Music, which also include all of their available content in a single paid subscription.

After April 10, the three Tidal subscription options will be the Individual plan for $11 per month, the Family plan (for up to 6 family members) for $17/month, and the Student plan (discounted for current students) for $5 per month. All three plans will have full access to over 110 million tracks in lossless audio, HiRes FLAC, and Dolby Atmos.

For those who want to be able to access the Tidal library via software- and hardware-based DJ tools, an add-on fee of $9 per month will be needed.

With Tidal streamlining its offering to match Apple Music and Amazon Music, the focus now shifts to Spotify, which remains one of the only streaming services without any options for lossless, hi-res, or spatial audio content. It has repeatedly said that a HiFi tier is in the works, but it has failed to announce a launch date.

In 2023, Tidal said that it would begin phasing out its library of music in the MQA format, replacing it with the open-source FLAC format. Digital Trends has asked how far this process has come, but no response had been received when we published this story.

