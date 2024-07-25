Earfun has announced the Air Pro 4 — its latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds — in black and white versions. And though the $90 Air Pro 4 might look very similar to the Air Pro 3, Earfun has made some significant changes with this new generation, including offering a choice of hi-res audio and lossless Bluetooth codecs. There’s also a promise of Auracast support. The new earbuds will be available August 5 from Amazon and other retailers.

Plenty of wireless earbuds now come with some kind of support for hi-res audio. Sometimes they’ll use Sony’s LDAC codec, which has been baked into Android since version 8.0, or more commonly, they’ll incorporate Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive technology. Some high-end models, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 add in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, which comes with the company’s aptX Lossless codec for CD-quality audio when used with a compatible phone — but then that invariably means there’s no LDAC option.

Recommended Videos

This makes the Earfun Air Pro 4 are an anomaly: They’re the first sub-$100 wireless earbuds to offer all of these codecs. You can choose between LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and/or aptX Lossless, depending on the capabilities of your phone.

With the addition of Bluetooth 5.4, the Air Pro 4 also support LE Audio and the LC3 codec, plus Earfun says they’ll be able to tune in to nearby Auracast broadcasts. Auracast is only just now rolling out, but it will eventually be available in places like airports, museums, movie theaters, gyms, and other locations where having the ability to broadcast wireless audio would be helpful.

Battery life also gets a boost, according to the company. The earbuds will last up to a claimed 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and you’ll get a total of 35 hours when you include the charging case. When ANC is turned off, total time is up to 52 hours.

Earfun claims several other improvements for the Air Pro 4, including:

Adaptive ANC technology, with a claimed 50 decibels of noise reduction

Enhanced voice call performance with CVC 8.0 and AI technology

Wear sensors

IPX5 water protection

Google Fast Pair

You’ll be able to buy the Earfun Air Pro 4 on Amazon with a 30% off early bird discount if you sign up with Earfun prior to August 5. Doing so will provide you with a promo code that will bring the price of the Air Pro 4 down to $63.