 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Earfun Air Pro 4 ANC earbuds go all-in on hi-res, lossless, and Auracast for under $100

By
Earfun Air Pro 4.
Earfun

Earfun has announced the Air Pro 4 — its latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds — in black and white versions. And though the $90 Air Pro 4 might look very similar to the Air Pro 3, Earfun has made some significant changes with this new generation, including offering a choice of hi-res audio and lossless Bluetooth codecs. There’s also a promise of Auracast support. The new earbuds will be available August 5 from Amazon and other retailers.

Plenty of wireless earbuds now come with some kind of support for hi-res audio. Sometimes they’ll use Sony’s LDAC codec, which has been baked into Android since version 8.0, or more commonly, they’ll incorporate Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive technology. Some high-end models, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 add in Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound, which comes with the company’s aptX Lossless codec for CD-quality audio when used with a compatible phone — but then that invariably means there’s no LDAC option.

Recommended Videos

This makes the Earfun Air Pro 4 are an anomaly: They’re the first sub-$100 wireless earbuds to offer all of these codecs. You can choose between LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and/or aptX Lossless, depending on the capabilities of your phone.

With the addition of Bluetooth 5.4, the Air Pro 4 also support LE Audio and the LC3 codec, plus Earfun says they’ll be able to tune in to nearby Auracast broadcasts. Auracast is only just now rolling out, but it will eventually be available in places like airports, museums, movie theaters, gyms, and other locations where having the ability to broadcast wireless audio would be helpful.

Battery life also gets a boost, according to the company. The earbuds will last up to a claimed 7.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on, and you’ll get a total of 35 hours when you include the charging case. When ANC is turned off, total time is up to 52 hours.

Earfun claims several other improvements for the Air Pro 4, including:

  • Adaptive ANC technology, with a claimed 50 decibels of noise reduction
  • Enhanced voice call performance with CVC 8.0 and AI technology
  • Wear sensors
  • IPX5 water protection
  • Google Fast Pair

You’ll be able to buy the Earfun Air Pro 4 on Amazon with a 30% off early bird discount if you sign up with Earfun prior to August 5. Doing so will provide you with a promo code that will bring the price of the Air Pro 4 down to $63.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
Apple lets AirPods Pro owners upgrade to USB-C
Apple AirPods Pro Second Gen charging case with USB-C.

Apple now sells the USB-C version of its AirPods Pro Gen 2 charging case on its own, which is good news for anyone who wants to switch to USB-C charging for their existing second-gen AirPods Pro. However, the switch from lightning to USB-C will come with a hefty premium: Apple is asking $99 for the , as noted by the Verge, or half the price that's currently advertised on Amazon for a new, complete set of AirPods Pro second-gen with USB-C.

Apple AirPods Pro second-gen charging case with USB-C (left) and the second-gen charging case with Lightning. Caleb Denison / Digital Trends

Read more
What we want from the AirPods Pro in 2024
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.

It’s not that easy to criticize the Apple AirPods Pro. Apple’s iconic white wireless earbuds get a lot of things right. If you’re an iPhone user, they’re one of the easiest products to recommend, even though there are plenty of competitors at the same or lower price.

Still, there are a few areas where Apple still has room for improvement. Here’s what we’d like to see in 2024.

Read more
1More’s PistonBuds Pro Q30 look like great budget buds at $50
1More PistonBuds Pro Q30 in black/gold.

The new PistonBuds Pro Q30 from 1More boast AirPods-like looks along with active noise cancellation (ANC) and spatial audio, but it's their rock-bottom $50 price that stands out. As part of the launch, 1More has dropped the price to $40 for a limited time, making these wireless earbuds even more attractive. The PistonBuds Pro Q30 are available in white/gold or black/gold combos.

In the past, 1More has favored a stemless design for its PistonBuds lineup, but this time the company has opted for a stem-based approach. If you've ever tried PistonBuds in the past and found them a poor fit, this new shape might be a better option.

Read more