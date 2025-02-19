 Skip to main content
1More’s budget-friendly ANC headphones get hi-res audio and more battery life

By
1More SonoFlow SE HQ31.
1More

1More has just released its latest ultra-affordable set of noise-canceling headphones and, as we’ve become accustomed to, it’s managed to pack even more features for the same price. The SonoFlow SE HQ31 cost $60 — the same price as the SonoFlow SE HQ30 — and add wired/wireless hi-res audio compatibility, spatial audio, a claimed up-to-90 hour battery life, better noise cancellation, and wired connection options. They comes in four different colors and you can buy them right now on Amazon.

The design has also undergone an evolution. Instead of the sharply defined edges of previous SonoFlow models, like the original version and the Pro HQ51, the HQ31 features rounded countours, making them look a little more like Soundcore’s Life series of wireless headphones.

1More SonoFlow SE HQ31.
1More

They still fold up and fold flat, but you won’t get a travel case or pouch. In the box, you’ll find the headphones and two cables: USB-A to USB-C for charging and USB audio, and a USB-C to 3.5mm cable for analog wired connections. In terms of convenience, this is the biggest upgrade over the HQ30, which only supported wireless audio via Bluetooth.

Like the SonoFlow Pro HQ51, the HQ31 is hi-res audio capable. That means the drivers are able to reproduce high frequencies up to 40kHz. They also support Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, which (under ideal conditions) will transmit up to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio from a compatible Android phone to the headphones (iPhones aren’t compatible with LDAC).

1More says it has improved the capability of its QuietMax noise cancellation tech in the HQ31, with up to 42dB of noise suppression for certain frequencies.

The claimed battery life on the HQ30 was already very impressive at up to 70 hours with ANC off (50 hours with it on), and the HQ31 bumps this up even further, with up to 90 hours of non-ANC, non-LDAC life. With ANC, that drops to 60 hours. 1More hasn’t told us how much of a hit battery life takes when you use LDAC, but in our experience you can expect up to 30% less playtime.

Finally, the HQ31 also add 1More’s spatial audio mode, that creates a wider soundstage, for a more immersive listening experience.

1More’s official regular price on the SonoFlow SE HQ31 is $60, however Amazon has priced them at $50 an at the moment, it’s offering a 20% off instant coupon, making these wireless cans just $40.

