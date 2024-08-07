 Skip to main content
1More says its $90 SonoFlow Pro HQ51 headphones are better than Bose and Sony

By
1More SonoFlow Pro HQ51.
1More

1More has released two new upgraded products in its wireless headphones and open-ear earbuds lineup with the SonoFlow Pro HQ51 ($90) and Open Ear S70 ($120). Both will be available mid-to-late August, with $20 discounts for those who order during the promotional launch window.

The SonoFlow Pro HQ51 picks up where the original SonoFlow leaves off — the two models have a nearly identical shape and design. Comfort may be slightly enhanced — the new cans now use leather ear cushions. 1More has given battery life (which was already outstanding at 50 hours with ANC) a bump to 65 hours, a number that jumps to 100 when you turn ANC off.

1More SonoFlow Pro HQ51.
1More

Speaking of ANC, 1More is making the bold claim that the SonoFlow Pro HQ51’s noise cancellation system does a better overall job than the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — the model that, until October 2023, was Bose’s best.

Like the first SonoFlow, the HQ51 are compatible with Sony’s hi-res LDAC Bluetooth codec, and the new cans have new 40mm diamond-like-carbon (DLC) drivers that 1More says can reproduce the full range of hi-res audio frequencies. In fact, 1More claims that the HQ51 achieve a lower total harmonic distortion (THD) than Sony’s flagship WH-1000XM5, which is quite the brag.

1More Open Ear S70.
1More

The Open Ear S70 is the third open-ear earbuds model from 1More (it joins the S30 and S50), and this time, 1More is focused on style and comfort as well as better sound quality.

They definitely look sleeker and sportier than their siblings, and 1More says the S70 are the product of extensive research in its ergonomics lab. Under its rubberized skin sits an “aerospace-grade” titanium alloy frame that the company says has been tested to withstand 7,000 bends without deformation. The new earbuds are also rated IPX5 for water resistance.

A dual magnetic circuit is responsible for 40% more volume as compared to the earlier models, and 1More claims its DLC drivers are superior to those that are coated in beryllium, the material that is used on most high-end headphone drivers.

Helping out with low-end bass is a new set of DSP algorithms, and the drivers have been angled and oriented to maximize this effect.

1More says you’ll get 12 hours of playtime from a single charge, while the charging case extends this to a total of 40 hours.

Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like spatial…
