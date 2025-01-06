Earfun unveils real-time translation earbuds, headphones with huge battery at CES 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Earfun AirPro 4+, $100, May 2025 Earfun OpenJump, $80, January 21, 2025 Earfun Clip, $70, March 2025 Earfun Tune Pro, $70, March 2025 Earfun Wave Life, $60, February 2025 Earfun UD100 Auracast USB Dongle, $20, May 2025

At previous CES events, budget-friendly audio brand Earfun has been content to roll out one or two new products. For CES 2025, it’s a very different story. This year, Earfun has taken the wraps off six new products, including clip and open-ear style earbud models — a first for the company. It has also updated its flagship wireless earbuds with multi-language real-time AI translation. The new products will be made available throughout the first half of 2025.

Here’s the full lineup:

Earfun AirPro 4+, $100, May 2025

The Earfun AirPro 4 are already among the best wireless earbuds you can buy thanks to their massive number of features and great sound quality, but it looks like we should prepare for even more. The AirPro 4+ take that formula and add an AI-driven real-time translation feature. They also come equipped with dual drivers (one balanced armature and one dynamic driver), a system which should improve both low-end bass and highs.

Earfun says these buds are also the first to employ “Nano Side-Fitted Acoustic Architecture.” We’re not entirely sure what this means, but Earfun claims it provides enhanced sound clarity.

These new features join the already impressive AirPro 4 specs such as LDAC and aptX Adaptive codecs, Bluetooth Multipoint, LE Audio, Auracast, Google Fast Pair, wear sensors, IPX5 water resistance, wireless charging, and a massive 54-hour total battery life.

Earfun OpenJump, $80, January 21, 2025

Open-ear earbuds have been exploding in popularity, so it’s fitting that Earfun has not one, but two open-ear options. The first model is the traditionally-shaped OpenJump. They use soft materials for a comfortable fit, with an essentially waterproof IPX7 rating for water resistance.

Their 14.2mm wool composite drivers are enhanced with LDAC codec compatibility and a new-to-the-brand 3D surround sound technology for immersive (spatial) audio. Earfun says you’ll get up to 11 hours of playtime (and a total of 42 hours with the charging case). Speaking of the case, it supports wireless charging, which isn’t always a given on open-ear models.

You also get Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, plus customizable EQ and controls within the EarFun Audio App.

Earfun Clip, $70, March 2025

While open-ear earbuds are valued for their ability to let you hear the world while you listen to your tunes, their over-the-ear hook shape doesn’t always play nicely with glasses or long hair. The Earfun Clip join the ranks of open models (like the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds) that clip to the side of your ear instead. They have an IP55 rating for resistance to water, sweat, and dust.

Like the OpenJump, the Clip have LDAC compatibility and 3D surround sound, but they use a slightly smaller, 10.8mm carbon fiber composite dynamic driver.

Earfun says this model gets up to 7.5 hours of playtime, with a total of 30 hours with the wirelessly charging case.

Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth Multipoint, plus customizable EQ and controls within the EarFun Audio App, are also on tap.

Earfun Tune Pro, $70, March 2025

Following Earfun’s CES 2024 debut of its first wireless headphones (the $80 Wave Pro), the brand is back with two new over-ear models priced under $100.

The first is the Tune Pro, a set of noise-canceling wireless cans with dual drivers (a 40mm driver with a coaxial 10mm driver), which is an uncommon arrangement in headphones. They also have a gargantuan claimed battery life of 120 hours.

While the Tune Pro are certified for hi-res audio when used with a wired connection, they the lack LDAC codec support of the slightly more expensive Wave Pro.

The ANC system uses five mics, has a built-in wind noise suppression algorithm, and works even when using the headphones with a wired connection.

The Tune Pro has a Theater Mode, which is a type of spatial audio processing for “enhanced stereo.”

As with the new wireless earbuds, you’ll be able to customize EQ using the Earfun Audio app, and the Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity also supports Multipoint.

Earfun Wave Life, $60, February 2025

The second model is the Wave Life. They pack one 40mm composite driver per side, and like the Tune Pro, they’re hi-res certified for wired listening. However, one of the wired options supports USB audio, which means you’ll get a lossless digital signal from devices that have USB-C ports.

Battery life has been pegged at up to 60 hours and these cans have the same hybrid ANC system as the Tune Pro, but with only four mics instead of five.

Bluetooth 5.4 supports Multipoint connections and Earfun says it has a low-latency game mode.

Earfun UD100 Auracast USB Dongle, $20, May 2025

All of the most recent smartphones now have a USB-C connection, but they don’t all support the latest Bluetooth features like Auracast. For $20, the Earfun USB dongle aims to change that. Plugging it into any phone automatically lets that phone share audio over an Auracast broadcast, plus it comes with support for all of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound codecs like aptX Adaptive, aptX Lossless, and aptX LL (Low Latency). Fiio launched a similar product in 2024.

Using one of these with a USB-C-equipped iPhone would go a long way toward overcoming that phone’s Bluetooth limitations.

Strangely, the USB Dongle doesn’t have Sony’s LDAC codec, which means that most of Earfun’s lineup of hi-res wireless earbuds and headphones still won’t be able to connect to an iPhone at the highest quality level (Earfun has traditionally only offered LDAC as a high-quality codec on its products).