1More is going to add Wi-Fi to its next wireless headphones

We almost walked right by 1More’s booth at CES 2025, but I’m glad I stopped in. Sitting there amidst the company’s existing wireless earbuds and headphones was a set of wireless cans I didn’t recognize. I was struck by the design — they look like a mashup of Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and Apple’s AirPods Max — but it’s what they do that really caught my attention: They’re 1More’s first Wi-Fi headphones, and if all goes well, they could be the first Wi-Fi headphones that are priced within reach for most people.

Their official name is 1More SonoFlow Max Over-Ear Headphones HQ70. 1More expects them to be available by the end of September 2025. We don’t know how much they’ll cost, but given 1More’s reputation for delivering high quality audio at ultra low prices, my guess is that they’ll be under $300.

That might seem expensive, and yet, so far there’s only one other set of Wi-Fi headphones on the market: Hed Audio’s outrageously pricey $2,199 Unity.

Why am I so enthusiastic about Wi-Fi? Wi-Fi offers much greater bandwidth than Bluetooth. While Bluetooth is theoretically capable of lossless, CD-quality audio (when your gear is aptX Lossless compatible), distances between devices and wireless interference can quickly degrade this link back to a lossy level of compression. Wi-Fi, by contrast, can easily support lossless audio up to its maximum hi-res bit-depth and sample rates, with room to spare. Better yet, it gives you the ability to wander freely without needing to be in Bluetooth range of your phone. In fact, once a Wi-Fi link has been established, your phone becomes a remote control — the headphones should e able to connect to an internet-based music source on their own, much like Wi-Fi based wireless speakers such as Sonos.

Unfortunately, Wi-Fi comes with one very big hurdle to overcome: it’s very power-hungry, which is one reason why the technology has been slow to appear on wireless headphones.

Still, there’s reason for optimism on this front with the HQ70. 1More hasn’t released a full set of specs, but we’ve been told that in Bluetooth mode, these cans will last up to 75 hours with noise cancellation turned off. That kind of Bluetooth longevity bodes well for Wi-Fi.

Beyond Wi-Fi, it looks like 1More has some interesting plans for the HQ70. According to a preview document a spokesperson showed me, there will be voice and gesture control (in the form of head movements), camera control, spatial audio, Multipoint, LDAC codec support, a built-in reminder to stand and a sensor to detect falls, plus “local storage with real-time sports data.” No idea what that last one means, but I’m sure we’ll find out soon.

The HQ70 at 1More’s booth wasn’t a working sample so I can’t offer any insights around sound quality, but I did slip them on my head for a bit. 30 seconds won’t tell you much about long-term comfort, but they felt pretty good to me.

1More also had a sample of another as-yet-unreleased product, but this one was more mysterious.

It’s a set of clip-style open-ear earbuds that look a lot like 1More’s S20 — which haven’t been launched in the U.S. yet — but it’s the charging case that wowed me. It’s made from two separate parts that magnetically latch together instead of using a hinge. The “lid” has its own internal battery, it’s own tiny color touchscreen, and it’s own speaker.

The touchscreen interface looks a lot like the one JBL created for the Tour Pro 2 and Tour Pro 3, though 1More says JBL wasn’t involved in the development of this unnamed product. It can be used for battery level and controls, and possibly lyrics display — which 1More is bringing to the S70 AI open-ear earbuds this year.

They may also possess the ability to do real-time translation and transcription, though it’s not clear to me if you can do this using the earbuds and the touchscreen simultaneously.

Little else is known about these unique open-ear earbuds — 1More wouldn’t reveal a price, a launch date, or even some basic specs like battery life. However, if we assume these are the S20, but with an upgraded case, we can expect: Bluetooth 5.4, IPX5 water resistance, hi-res audio with LDAC, 11mm composite diaphragm drivers, and multipoint.