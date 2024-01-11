 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

First listen: EarFun’s first over-ear headphones are impressive for $80

Simon Cohen
By
EarFun Wave Pro at CES 2024.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

EarFun, a company that has been surprising us for several years with ultra-affordable wireless earbuds that sound terrific, has taken its first step into the over-ear wireless headphone space and we got a chance to give them a listen at CES 2024. The EarFun Wave Pro are priced at $80 and will be available toward the end of March.

EarFun Wave Pro

Derek Malcolm wearing EarFun Wave Pro.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

The Wave Pro look impressive on paper. They’ve got hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC), hi-res audio capability thanks to support for Sony’s LDAC Bluetooth codec, Bluetooth Multipoint, 40mm drivers, five built-in mics for calls, and a huge 80-hour claimed battery life.

Recommended Videos

If the Wave Pro can repeat the performance of the company’s wireless earbuds, they’ll be the first wireless cans to provide some serious competition to 1More’s $100 SonoFlow, which we currently consider to be the best budget wireless headphones you can buy.

Related

Digital Trends’ own Derek Malcolm was in Las Vegas for the big electronics show and got some brief ears-on time with the Wave Pro at EarFun’s booth. Admittedly, the CES show floor isn’t necessarily an optimal space for auditioning audio products, but Malcolm nonetheless felt that they sounded good for the price, with a “nice balance, and decent low end.” He noted that the sound signature could probably do with some additional tweaking using the EarFun app’s EQ adjustments.

EarFun Wave Pro with case at CES 2024.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

Ten minutes is hardly a good test of long-term comfort, but the Wave Pro show promise in that area. Malcolm’s immediate assessment was “comfy and not pinchy at all.” Hear Through (transparency) mode made external voices easier to hear thanks to some amplification, and the only real critique was in regard to the ANC, which he dubbed “only OK.”

It’s not the final word on the Wave Pro — we’ll be doing a full review as soon as we get a chance to spend some more considered time with them closer to launch.

EarFun also debuted new generations of some of its most popular wireless earbuds and speakers at CES:

EarFun Air 2

EarFun Air 2.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends
  • $50, available in late January
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • Personalization via the EarFun App
  • Bluetooth MultiPoint
  • Hi-res with LDAC codec
  • 4 mics
  • 10mm wool composite drivers
  • Single earbud mode
  • Claimed 9 hours per charge (5.5 hours with LDAC), with 31 hours in the case (or 17.5 with LDAC)
  • Fast charging; 10 minutes gives an extra two hours
  • IPX7
  • Touch controls
  • Wireless charging
  • Low-latency game mode

EarFun UBoom X

EarFun UBoom X.
EarFun
  • $180, available in May
  • Bluetooth 5.3
  • “JumboBass” technology
  • Dual 4-inch mid-woofers
  • Dual 20mm tweeters
  • 80 watts peak power
  • IPX 7
  • Claimed up to 30 hours of playtime
  • Carry strap included
  • Color LED lighting
  • USB C in/out, can be used as a power bank
  • Personalized EQ via the EarFun app
  • Stereo pairing with a second speaker and party mode with up to 50 linked speakers
  • Built-in mics for hands-free calls and Google Assistant/Siri access

EarFun Air Pro 4

EarFun Air Pro 4.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends
  • Price still to be determined, but likely between $80 and $90, available midsummer
  • Bluetooth 5.4
  • Hi-res audio, lossless CD-quality audio via Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound and aptX Lossless
  • LDAC also supported for non-aptX Adpative phones
  • Wear sensors
  • Bluetooth Auracast compatible
  • Bluetooth MultiPoint
  • Google Fast Pair
  • Wireless charging
  • Multiple color choices
  • Low-latency mode
  • IPX5
  • 6 mics
  • Claimed 11 hours per charge, plus 41 hours in the case

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
JLab steps closer to Sony and Bose with JBuds Lux ANC headphones
Woman wearing JLab JBuds Lux.

Only days ahead of the official start of CES 2024, JLab has given us a look at its continuing move into higher-performance audio with the $80 JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones. They can be preordered starting January 3 in four different colors: white, graphite, sage, and mauve, with shipping expected to start as soon as late February.

JLab is also debuting its latest budget-priced noise-canceling wireless earbuds, the $60 JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds, available in black, starting January 3.

Read more
7 things Sonos’ first headphones will need to get right
Close up of Sonos logo on a Sonos Arc soundbar.

A headphone diagram from a Sonos patent application. Sonos/USPO

If the many rumors, leaks, and teasing by the CEO are true, Sonos is on the cusp of releasing its first wireless headphones in 2024, and the benefits to Sonos’ customers could be considerable. Being able to use one set of headphones for travel, office, and home use -- that also integrate with the Sonos ecosystem of whole-home wireless speakers — would be convenient.

Read more
The most innovative headphones and earbuds of 2023
The Hed Unity were the most innovative headphones of 2023.

In 2023, we saw plenty of great new wireless headphones and wireless earbuds emerge, like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones, Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds, Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC, Sony WF-1000XM5, and the new USB-C variant of the Apple AirPods Pro 2.

Each of these products delivers better performance than its predecessors in one or more categories like sound quality, active noise cancellation (ANC), battery life, or spatial audio. But for a product to be considered innovative, it can't just offer incremental improvements. It needs to break new ground by offering us something new or by getting us to think about an existing feature in an entirely new way.

Read more