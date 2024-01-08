 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sennheiser Accentum Plus aims at the middle ground between budget and baller

Simon Cohen
By
Sennheiser Accentum Plus in white and black.
Sennheiser
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

With a familiar shape and several new features, Sennheiser’s newest wireless headphones — the Accentum Plus — are a much-needed ption between the excellent (but bare-bones) Accentum ($180) and the company’s flagship Momentum 4 Wireless ($350). Announced at CES 2024 and priced at $230, the Accentum Plus will be available on February 20 in black and white color options.

The Accentum Plus are essentially identical to the regular Sennheiser Accentum, with the same fold-flat design and a lightweight, plastic chassis. But the Plus takes a page from the Momentum 4 Wireless in the controls department — now, instead of buttons, you can use taps and swipes on the outside of the right earcup to control everything from playback to volume.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of controls, the Accentum Plus possess wear sensors for auto-pausing your tunes when you remove the cans — it’s not a must-have feature, but one that’s undoubtedly convenient.

Related

Internally, the Accentum Plus use the same 37mm transducers as the Accentum. Battery life is unchanged at a respectable 50 hours, and Bluetooth Multipoint lets you connect two devices simultaneously.

Active noise cancellation (ANC) also gets a bump in capability with the use of adaptive technology. Now, the wireless cans can automatically adjust for wind noise (with the Accentum, it’s a manual setting) and you can also adjust the amount of sidetone (how much of your own voice gets transmitted back to you during calls).

Sennheiser Accentum Plus with case in white.
Sennheiser

The Accentum make use of aptX HD for hi-res audio over Bluetooth, and I had no complaints when I reviewed them. Still, the Accentum Plus go further, with aptX Adaptive, a codec that is more efficient and can adjust its quality in increments as your wireless signal changes.

Another welcome addition is the inclusion of a 3.5mm analog input, which is handy for a variety of music sources, like airplane seatback entertainment systems. You can still use USB-C audio for a fully lossless connection.

Finally, the Accentum Plus get a color-matched zippered travel case, an accessory that the Accentum lacks. It might be a small thing, but having to buy a case from Amazon after the fact just doesn’t seem right.

Sennheiser has also used CES 2024 to announce its latest Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds and the new Momentum Sport earbuds with built-in heart rate and temperature sensors.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Three Sony WH-1000XM4 alternatives that cost less than $100
A person wearing the Wyze Headphones.

When it comes to noise-canceling headphones, it’s hard to beat the Sony WH-1000XM4. These active noise cancellation (ANC) cans are so good, they top many of our best-of lists including the best headphones, the best noise-canceling headphones, and the best wireless headphones. But as awesome as the XM4 are, at $348, they’re not all that affordable. So we went in search of wireless ANC headphones that achieve most of what the XM4 can do, but for way less coin.

We found three great alternatives: The $50 Wyze Headphones, the $60 Tribit QuietPlus 72, and the $80 Soundcore Life Q30.

Read more
The best new headphones of CES 2021
Earin A-3 true wireless earbuds

In years past, CES has been wall-to-wall with new headphones and true wireless earbuds, but the all-digital CES 2021 was a quieter affair, with fewer announcements. Still, the headphones that did take the virtual stage were a varied group, and some of them were especially noteworthy. Here are the best headphones from CES 2021.

V-Moda M-200 ANC
V-Moda's M-200 studio-oriented headphones arrived in late 2019 to strong reviews based on to their incredibly precise sound and superb craftsmanship. But as a wired-only set of cans, they excluded themselves from a variety of scenarios outside of the home or studio. The company's newest model, the $500 M-200 ANC addresses this shortcoming by adding wireless capabilities (while preserving the wired option).

Read more
V-Moda’s M-200 get the wireless ANC upgrade we’ve been waiting for
V-Moda M-200 ANC

We thought V-Moda's studio-inspired $350 M-200 headphones were pretty sweet when we reviewed them in 2019, but for all of their strengths, they're still a wired-only set of cans and they don't have active noise cancellation (ANC). Today, on the first day of CES 2021,  V-Moda fixes these omissions with its $500 M-200 ANC -- a wireless, ANC-equipped version of the M-200. This isn't a preview; you can buy the new cans on Amazon or V-moda.com today.

All of the classic V-Moda design elements have been preserved with the M-200 ANC. You get a well-cushioned headband, an articulated set of hinges that let the headphones fold up into a small, hard-shell carry case, aluminum "shields" on the ear cups that can be swapped out for an endless range of customization options, and magnetically attached ear cushions.

Read more