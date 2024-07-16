 Skip to main content
Wireless ANC headphones for $40? Prime Day madness is here

By
QCY H3 ANC headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

QCY is a company that few folks have heard of, despite the fact that it’s the China-based manufacturer that assembles many wireless headphones from brands you likely have heard of. You’ll find lots of QCY products on Amazon at rock-bottom prices, and I confess, this made me deeply skeptical about their quality. Still, when QCY reached out and asked if I’d like to try out its H3 ANC wireless headphones (which sell for $50), my curiosity got the better of me.

I’ve only had them for a few days, so it’s too early for a full review, but I’m already stunned by how much these ultra-affordable wireless cans get right. They’re lightweight, and very comfortable to wear for long periods. The battery lasts for a claimed 60 hours, and so far, that seems to be true. The noise-canceling and transparency modes won’t make Sony or Apple owners jealous, but they do their jobs well enough. And while their sound quality is not as good as say, the Sennheiser Accentum Wireless ($180), they sound far better than their price suggests. Solid bass response combined with clear highs let me genuinely enjoy listening with these cans.

More surprisingly, given their price, there’s a QCY app you can download, which gives you a full equalizer — plenty of adjustments if you want to create your own sound signature.

There are no fancy Bluetooth codecs like LDAC or aptX Adaptive, but the H3 ANC has a surprise in store for those who want better-than-Bluetooth audio quality: You can plug the headphones into a computer or phone via USB-C and get lossless, hi-res audio up to 24-bit/48kHz. There’s just one catch — QCY includes both a 3.5mm analog cable and a USB-C cable, but the USB-C cable is only for charging. If you want USB-C audio, you’ll need to buy a cable that’s built for data and power. I happened to have one kicking around, and I can confirm it works — once again, I was blown away by the price-to-performance of these headphones.

Is there any downside to the QCY H3 ANC? Well, they don’t come with a travel case or even a cloth bag, so you’ll need to provide your own. The build quality is also not quite as good as you’ll find on more expensive cans. The headband slider, for instance, wouldn’t stay in its smallest position on the left side (which you can see in the photo above). The buttons are also very sensitive — even a light touch will trigger them. Still, these are minor complaints when you remember they’re just $50.

Oh, did I say $50? I mean $40. Yep, just for Prime Day, these cans are even less expensive, making them just about perfect for anyone who needs a budget solution that still offers decent performance.

