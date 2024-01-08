 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Sennheiser’s new sports earbuds send heart rate, temperature to popular fitness apps

Simon Cohen
By
Man wearing Sennheiser Momentum Sport.
Sennheiser
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

Sennheiser’s latest wireless earbuds aren’t just built to withstand the physical rigors of a tough workout — they’re also designed to help you track and optimize it. The Momentum Sport are the company’s first wireless earbuds to integrate heart rate and body temperature sensors, and they’re compatible with some of the most popular fitness apps, including Apple Health, Garmin Connect, Strava, Peleton, and Polar.

Sennheiser debuted the Momentum Sport at CES 2024 and says they’ll be available April 9 for $330 in three different colors: Polar Black, Burned Olive, and Metallic Graphite.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport.
Sennheiser

The Momentum Sport can be paired directly with other fitness devices like the Apple Watch, Garmin Watch, and Polar Vantage V3 multisport watch — which might seem like overkill when it comes to fitness sensors. However, Sennheiser feels that the ear is a better location on the body than the wrist for precise measurements.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport charging case.
Sennheiser

“The inner ear is an optimal, dark location with a low degree of light pollution,” the company claims in its press release, “and is one of the most stable areas of the body during physical activity.” It goes on to suggest that this lets the earbuds provide consistent biometrics, even at the peak of a workout. Body temperatures can be measured within a claimed accuracy of +/- 0.3 degrees Celsius, and heart rates can be tracked with a promised beats-per-minute (bpm) detection ranging from 30 bpm to 220 bpm.

Recommended Videos

Polar Flow users benefit even more, as the app can gather these stats in real time and incorporate them into its audio training feedback.

Sennheiser Momentum Sport.
Sennheiser

The earbuds have an IP55 rating for dust and sweat, while their charging case offers IP54 protection. Battery life is a claimed 6 hours per charge, with 24 total hours when you include the case. Ten minutes of quick charging over USB can provide up to 45 minutes of playback.

Related

Cleverly, the Momentum Sport also include three-axis accelerometers, which work hand in hand with the earbuds’ touch controls — if you’re wearing gloves, the controls will still recognize tap gestures through the detection of movement.

The Momentum Sport use a vented design that lets air circulate. This should help reduce the occlusion effect (the feeling of having stuffed ears), but it may also decrease the sound of footsteps and breathing, which can be distracting. Sennheiser says the same vented architecture also helps with the effectiveness of the transparency mode, letting you hear more of your surroundings when you’re not using the adaptive active noise canceling mode.

When it comes to sound quality, the Sport use a new 10mm transducer, and they’re compatible with aptX Adaptive for higher-quality digital audio.

Sennheiser also introduced its Momentum True Wireless 4 earbuds and Accentum Plus wireless noise-canceling headphones at the big electronics show in Las Vegas.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
HP and Poly challenge Jabra at CES 2023 with Voyager Free 60 hybrid earbuds
Poly Voyager Free 60+ wireless earbuds.

Recently acquired by HP in 2022, Poly has come to CES 2023 with its first wireless earbuds, the Voyager Free 60 and Voyager Free 60+, which go head-to-head with Jabra's Evolve 2 Buds. Both products are aimed at folks who want earbuds they can use for work and play and feature a dedicated USB Bluetooth adapter that can be used to integrate the earbuds with popular messaging and conferencing apps like Teams or Zoom.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299, while the Poly Voyager Free 60+ will be $350.

Read more
Nothing might launch new hi-res earbuds at CES under the XO brand
Particles by XO leaked render.

With two models under its belt -- the Ear 1 and the Ear Stick -- Carl Pei's Nothing brand is no stranger to wireless earbuds. But the maverick smartphone company might be planning something a little different for 2023. It seems as though it's readying its third model of wireless earbuds, according to a tweet from developer Kuba Wojciechowski that was reported by 91mobiles.com. Wojciechowski claims to have found references within Nothing's firmware and also managed to unearth what are claimed to be renders of the as-yet-unannounced product.

Known as "Particles by XO," the wireless earbuds have a unique, peanut-like shape reminiscent of the Sony LinkBuds. Though unlike the LinkBuds, which use a doughnut-shaped driver that allows external sounds to be heard clearly, the Particles use a traditional ear canal-sealing design. The report suggests that these will be active noise-canceling buds, which is consistent with the silicone-tipped design.

Read more
Audio-Technica’s new flagship earbuds sanitize themselves after every use
Audio-Technica ATH-TWX9 earbuds in charging case.

Audio-Technica has been in the personal audio game for 60 years, but that doesn't mean it can't learn a thing or two from newer competitors. The company's newest wireless earbuds -- the $299 ATH-TWX9 -- borrow a feature that LG first debuted on its own line of earbuds: sterilization of bacteria and viruses using UV light. They're available from Amazon and other retailers.

When you pop the ATH-TWX9 back in their charging case, a UV light system engages, and with a little help from something called "mirror processing," the company says bacteria and viruses will be eliminated from the surface of the earbuds. It's not entirely clear whether that means just the eartips, or the whole earbud, but the fine print is careful to point out that while the system is more than 99% effective against E. coli and bacteriophage viruses, and more than 90% effective against Staphylococcus aureus, it won't kill all bacteria and viruses, and Audio-Technica doesn't know how well it protects against the virus that causes COVID-19.

Read more