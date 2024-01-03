 Skip to main content
JLab steps closer to Sony and Bose with JBuds Lux ANC headphones

Only days ahead of the official start of CES 2024, JLab has given us a look at its continuing move into higher-performance audio with the $80 JBuds Lux ANC Wireless Headphones. They can be preordered starting January 3 in three different colors: white, graphite, and a sage/mauve combo, with shipping expected to start as soon as late February.

JLab is also debuting its latest budget-priced noise-canceling wireless earbuds, the $60 JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds, available in black, starting January 3.

JLab JBuds Lux.
JLab

It’s clear that JLab is trying to draw comparisons between the JBuds Lux and noise-canceling headphones from Sony, Bose, and other high-end manufacturers. The folding over-ear design strongly resembles models like the Sony WH-XB910N and WH-1000XM4, and in its press release, the company points out that the new headphones use 40mm drivers, the same size used by those other brands.

While driver size is hardly a good indication of sound quality, there’s no doubt that JLab is delivering on battery life. The JBuds Lux have a claimed 70-hour playtime on a single charge with ANC off, and even with ANC on, the claimed 40-hour playtime is an impressive number. A fast charge of 10 minutes will buy you a claimed additional four hours.

Additional features include support for Bluetooth 5.3, including Bluetooth Multipoint and LE Audio. They’re compatible with Google Fast Pair, and the JLab app gives you access to a fully customizable set of EQ controls in addition to the quick-access EQ modes from the headphones themselves.

In addition to noise-canceling and transparency modes, the JBuds Lux also have a Safe Hearing mode, which limits volume exposure in line with World Health Organization limits.

JLab JBuds ANC V3 seen next to smartphone.
JLab

The JBuds ANC 3 True Wireless Earbuds are compact and use JLab’s now-familiar charging case design with an integrated USB-A charging cable.

They offer three listening modes: ANC high, ANC off, and Be Aware (transparency), which can be customized via the JLab App, and an impressive claimed 42+ hours of playtime with ANC off (34+ with ANC on).

Their IP55 rating provides decent protection from dust, water, and sweat, while an available “Movie Mode” is intended to reduce latency for better dialog sync for movies and TV shows.

Like the JBuds Lux, the JBuds ANC 3 work with Google Fast Pair, adding a locating feature should you lose the buds.

