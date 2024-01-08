JBL always brings tons of new products to CES, and CES 2024 is no exception. In addition to new wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, the Harman-owned brand has debuted six new Live and Tune wireless headphones models in both on-ear and over-ear designs.
Many have improved features like true active noise cancellation and a planned future update to Bluetooth LE Audio, but it’s JBL’s huge battery life claims that are especially noteworthy, with some models offering as many as 76 hours of playtime before needing to be recharged. Here’s the full list.
JBL Live series
JBL’s Live series of headphones offer the company’s newest adaptive version of active noise cancellation (ANC) known as True Adaptive, in addition to virtual spatial sound technology that can transform any stereo sound into a more immersive, 3D-like presentation. They also have customization tools like Personi-Fi 2.0, which JBL says can create custom sound experiences that suit the unique needs of each listener. It’s accessed through the JBL Headphones app.
Both models come in black, white, blue, and Sandstorm colors and will be available in March 2024.
JBL Live 770NC
Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 770NC:
- $200
- Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off
- Over-ear design
- 40mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio
- True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient
- Personi-Fi 2.0
- JBL Spatial Sound
- 2 Beamforming mics
- Auto play & pause
- Multipoint connection
JBL Live 670NC
Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 670NC:
- $130
- Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off
- On-ear design
- 40mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio
- True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient
- Personi-Fi 2.0
- JBL Spatial Sound
- 2 Beamforming mics
- Auto play & pause
- Multipoint connection
JBL Tune series
The Tune series comes in both noise-canceling and standard wireless versions. For 2024, battery life has been increased on each model. They’ll be available in March 2024 in black, white, and blue, except for the Tune 520BT, which will also come in purple.
JBL Tune 770NC
Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 770NC:
- $130
- Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off
- Over-ear design
- 40mm driver
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio
JBL Tune 670NC
Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 670NC:
- $100
- Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off
- On-ear design
- 32mm driver
- Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
- Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio
JBL Tune 720BT
Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 720BT:
- $80
- Up to 76 hours of battery life
- Over-ear design
- 40mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
JBL Tune 520BT
Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 520BT:
- $50
- Up to 57 hours of battery life
- On-ear design
- 33mm driver
- Bluetooth 5.3
