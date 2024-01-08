 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

JBL upgrades its 2024 wireless headphones with massive battery life

Simon Cohen
By
JBL Live 770NC in white.
JBL Live 770NC in white. JBL
CES 2024
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here

JBL always brings tons of new products to CES, and CES 2024 is no exception. In addition to new wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, the Harman-owned brand has debuted six new Live and Tune wireless headphones models in both on-ear and over-ear designs.

Many have improved features like true active noise cancellation and a planned future update to Bluetooth LE Audio, but it’s JBL’s huge battery life claims that are especially noteworthy, with some models offering as many as 76 hours of playtime before needing to be recharged. Here’s the full list.

Recommended Videos

JBL Live series

JBL’s Live series of headphones offer the company’s newest adaptive version of active noise cancellation (ANC) known as True Adaptive, in addition to virtual spatial sound technology that can transform any stereo sound into a more immersive, 3D-like presentation. They also have customization tools like Personi-Fi 2.0, which JBL says can create custom sound experiences that suit the unique needs of each listener. It’s accessed through the JBL Headphones app.

Related

Both models come in black, white, blue, and Sandstorm colors and will be available in March 2024.

JBL Live 770NC

JBL Live 770NC in blue.
JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 770NC:

  • $200
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off
  • Over-ear design
  • 40mm driver
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio
  • True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient
  • Personi-Fi 2.0
  • JBL Spatial Sound
  • 2 Beamforming mics
  • Auto play & pause
  • Multipoint connection

JBL Live 670NC

JBL Live 670NC in rose.
JBL Live 670NC seen in the EU-only rose color. JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 670NC:

  • $130
  • Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off
  • On-ear design
  • 40mm driver
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio
  • True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient
  • Personi-Fi 2.0
  • JBL Spatial Sound
  • 2 Beamforming mics
  • Auto play & pause
  • Multipoint connection

JBL Tune series

The Tune series comes in both noise-canceling and standard wireless versions. For 2024, battery life has been increased on each model. They’ll be available in March 2024 in black, white, and blue, except for the Tune 520BT, which will also come in purple.

JBL Tune 770NC

JBL Tune 770NC in black.
JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 770NC:

  • $130
  • Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off
  • Over-ear design
  • 40mm driver
  • Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

JBL Tune 670NC

JBL Tune 670NC in blue.
JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 670NC:

  • $100
  • Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off
  • On-ear design
  • 32mm driver
  • Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient
  • Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

JBL Tune 720BT

JBL Tune 720BT in white.
JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 720BT:

  • $80
  • Up to 76 hours of battery life
  • Over-ear design
  • 40mm driver
  • Bluetooth 5.3

JBL Tune 520BT

JBL Tune 520BT in purple.
JBL

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 520BT:

  • $50
  • Up to 57 hours of battery life
  • On-ear design
  • 33mm driver
  • Bluetooth 5.3

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Sennheiser’s new budget-friendly headphones get a very high-end feature
Sennheiser Accentum wireless headphones in black and white colors.

Sennheiser's new Accentum wireless noise-canceling headphones look a lot like its top-of-the-line $380 Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones. And while they have similar features, the Accentum are priced at $180 and can do something the Momentum 4 can't: they accept lossless digital audio via their USB-C port. The black version is up for preorder on September 25 and is expected to ship starting on October 4, while the white version begins shipping in late November. Both models will be available at select retailers and at sennheiser-hearing.com.

The Accentum are the successors to Sennheiser's 2020 HD 450 BT, and the company's approach to this more affordable product line remains the same -- preserve as many features from the Momentum line as possible while keeping the price under $200. Needless to say, you can't do this without some trade-offs. The Accentum don't come with a carry case or any kind of analog input. They use only physical controls, not touch controls, and they don't have wear sensors for auto-pausing your tunes when you remove them.

Read more
Marshall updates its noise-canceling earbuds with better battery life
Marshall Motif II ANC in charging case.

Marshall's second-gen Motif ANC wireless earbuds -- appropriately called the Marshall Motif II ANC -- look exactly like the first-gen Motif, but under the hood are some welcome enhancements like better battery life, better active noise cancellation (ANC) performance, and support for Bluetooth LE Audio. The price, on the other hand, remains the same: you can buy them staring August 29 for $199 on Marshall's website. The company expects them to ship on September 12.

Marshall has a talent for understatement. Its press release for the Marshall Motif II ANC talks about the improved battery life twice -- the new earbuds now get six hours of ANC playtime on a charge and a total of 30 hours with the case (versus 4.5 and 20 on the first-gen) -- but never mentions that the new Motif now have Bluetooth Multipoint for connecting two devices simultaneously.

Read more
Beyerdynamic adds noise canceling to its Blue Byrd neckband earbuds
Man wearing Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC neckband earbuds.

While most of the attention these days is on true wireless earbuds, it's easy to forget that some folks much prefer the older neckband style for its simple convenience and longer battery life. Beyerdynamic clearly hasn't forgotten. Despite launching its first true wireless earbuds in 2022 -- the Free Byrd -- the company is continuing to develop its original Blue Byrd neckband-style buds with the introduction of the second-gen Blue Byrd ANC ($149).

As the name suggests, the new earbuds have active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature that remains fairly rare in the neckband earbuds category. You can buy them now from Beyerdynamic or Amazon.

Read more