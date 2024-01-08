JBL always brings tons of new products to CES, and CES 2024 is no exception. In addition to new wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers, the Harman-owned brand has debuted six new Live and Tune wireless headphones models in both on-ear and over-ear designs.

Many have improved features like true active noise cancellation and a planned future update to Bluetooth LE Audio, but it’s JBL’s huge battery life claims that are especially noteworthy, with some models offering as many as 76 hours of playtime before needing to be recharged. Here’s the full list.

JBL Live series

JBL’s Live series of headphones offer the company’s newest adaptive version of active noise cancellation (ANC) known as True Adaptive, in addition to virtual spatial sound technology that can transform any stereo sound into a more immersive, 3D-like presentation. They also have customization tools like Personi-Fi 2.0, which JBL says can create custom sound experiences that suit the unique needs of each listener. It’s accessed through the JBL Headphones app.

Both models come in black, white, blue, and Sandstorm colors and will be available in March 2024.

JBL Live 770NC

Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 770NC:

$200

Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off

Over-ear design

40mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio

True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient

Personi-Fi 2.0

JBL Spatial Sound

2 Beamforming mics

Auto play & pause

Multipoint connection

JBL Live 670NC

Here are the specs for JBL’s Live 670NC:

$130

Up to 50 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 65 hours when it’s off

On-ear design

40mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE audio

True Adaptive Noise Canceling with Smart Ambient

Personi-Fi 2.0

JBL Spatial Sound

2 Beamforming mics

Auto play & pause

Multipoint connection

JBL Tune series

The Tune series comes in both noise-canceling and standard wireless versions. For 2024, battery life has been increased on each model. They’ll be available in March 2024 in black, white, and blue, except for the Tune 520BT, which will also come in purple.

JBL Tune 770NC

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 770NC:

$130

Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off

Over-ear design

40mm driver

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

JBL Tune 670NC

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 670NC:

$100

Up to 44 hours of battery life with ANC on and up to 70 hours when it’s off

On-ear design

32mm driver

Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Smart Ambient

Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio

JBL Tune 720BT

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 720BT:

$80

Up to 76 hours of battery life

Over-ear design

40mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

JBL Tune 520BT

Here are the specs for JBL’s Tune 520BT:

$50

Up to 57 hours of battery life

On-ear design

33mm driver

Bluetooth 5.3

