Marshall has updated its popular Major on-ear wireless headphones and Minor wireless earbuds with new features, while keeping the same authentic Marshall amplifier styling that has earned the brand a lot of customers. The Marshall Major V ($149) and Marshall Minor IV ($129) are available for pre-order starting April 16 at marshall.com and will begin shipping on April 23.

The Marshall Major V (pictured above) are the company’s latest generation of on-ear wireless headphones. On the outside, there’s almost no way to distinguish them from their predecessors, except perhaps for a slightly deeper black color.

Internally, however, the new cans have several improvements including a gigantic amount of power. The previous version was already impressively long-lasting at 80 hours, but the Major V pushes that to 100 hours, making it unlikely you’ll need to charge them more than once per week.

When it comes time to do so, you’ll be able to drop the headphones on a wireless charger instead of using the included USB-C cable. Marshall also says it has preserved the Major’s sound signature while reducing distortion, which should result in better overall audio quality.

Using the Marshall Bluetooth app, you can now program the multifunction M button to trigger Spotify Tap, access EQ presets, or trigger your voice assistant. The Major V now also supports Bluetooth LE Audio and Bluetooth Multipoint.

For the Marshall Minor IV — an update of one of the most popular Apple AirPods alternatives thanks to their semi-open fit — Marshall has made similar improvements to those seen on the Major V.

The new earbuds get greater battery life with a claimed 30-plus hours versus the Minor III’s 25 hours. There’s also a new battery preservation feature that can be enabled in the Marshall app.

Marshall says it has redesigned the shape and fit of the earbuds to make them more comfortable and secure.

In addition to also getting an update to Bluetooth LE Audio compatibility, the Minor IV now have Bluetooth Multipoint for maintaining simultaneous connections to two devices.

