Skullcandy’s new $20 wireless earbuds get 20 hours of battery life

What can you expect from a $20 set of wireless earbuds? More than you probably expect, according to Skullcandy. The company’s latest model, the Smokin’ Buds True Wireless, boast an eight-hour battery life per charge, with a total of 20 hours when you include their charging case. That’s a considerable bump up in longevity from Skullcandy’s other budget earbuds, the Dime, which only last 3.5 hours on a charge, with 12 hours total.

The rest of the Smokin’ Buds’ features and specifications are fairly standard for the budget segment:

Rapid charge: 10 minutes of charging gets you two hours of playtime

IPX4 sweat and water resistance

Music, movie, and podcast EQ modes

Noise-isolating fit with various sizes of silicone eartips

Touch controls for calls and playback

Use either bud solo for music and calls

Bluetooth 5.2

Skullcandy says the Smokin’ Buds have been designed with sustainability in mind, which in this case means that they’ve been made with 50% certified recycled plastics and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging.

“With 25% of earbud sales happening in the under $30 price range,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy, “we aimed to provide a better option that would mitigate the environmental impact of this popular, high-volume category. These buds pack a serious punch with a full range of sound you’d expect from higher-priced earbuds — all while putting less stress on the outdoor playgrounds we love.”

The company claims the earbuds have an overall carbon footprint of just 2.67 kg. Not many companies publish the carbon footprint of their wireless earbuds, but it’s worth noting that if you want to decrease the size of your footprint, Skullcandy’s Dimes are still a better bet, at only 1.47 kg.

