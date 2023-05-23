 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Skullcandy’s new $20 wireless earbuds get 20 hours of battery life

Simon Cohen
By
Skullcandy Smokin Buds True Wireless.
Skullcandy

What can you expect from a $20 set of wireless earbuds? More than you probably expect, according to Skullcandy. The company’s latest model, the Smokin’ Buds True Wireless, boast an eight-hour battery life per charge, with a total of 20 hours when you include their charging case. That’s a considerable bump up in longevity from Skullcandy’s other budget earbuds, the Dime, which only last 3.5 hours on a charge, with 12 hours total.

The rest of the Smokin’ Buds’ features and specifications are fairly standard for the budget segment:

  • Rapid charge: 10 minutes of charging gets you two hours of playtime
  • IPX4 sweat and water resistance
  • Music, movie, and podcast EQ modes
  • Noise-isolating fit with various sizes of silicone eartips
  • Touch controls for calls and playback
  • Use either bud solo for music and calls
  • Bluetooth 5.2
Skullcandy Smokin Buds True Wireless.
Skullcandy

Skullcandy says the Smokin’ Buds have been designed with sustainability in mind, which in this case means that they’ve been made with 50% certified recycled plastics and shipped in 100% recyclable packaging.

Related

“With 25% of earbud sales happening in the under $30 price range,” said Jason Luthman, Director of Global Product Management, Skullcandy, “we aimed to provide a better option that would mitigate the environmental impact of this popular, high-volume category. These buds pack a serious punch with a full range of sound you’d expect from higher-priced earbuds — all while putting less stress on the outdoor playgrounds we love.”

Recommended Videos

The company claims the earbuds have an overall carbon footprint of just 2.67 kg. Not many companies publish the carbon footprint of their wireless earbuds, but it’s worth noting that if you want to decrease the size of your footprint, Skullcandy’s Dimes are still a better bet, at only 1.47 kg.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Jabra’s $100 Elite 4 are its most affordable ANC earbuds yet
The Jabra Elite 4 true wireless earbuds.

Jabra today launched the latest member of its flagship Elite line of true wireless earbuds, the step-up Elite 4. Picking up where the popular Jabra Elite 3 left off, the $100 earbuds aren't a huge departure, but add some key new features, such as active noise cancellation (ANC), Bluetooth multipoint connectivity, and Swift Pair linking with Windows PCs.

Jabra's Elite line of true wireless earbuds are top performers for the brand (and some of the best earbuds around, period), with several models of them landing on our top earbud lists over the years, including the stellar Elite 7 Pro and the Elite 85t. Sitting at the more affordable end of Jabra's lineup, 2021's Elite 3s were a great-sounding pair of super-comfortable earbuds with easy-to-use physical controls on each bud, and a wide range of customizable features through the Jabra Sound+ app.

Read more
Sonos’ new Era 100 and Era 300 wireless speakers go all-in on spatial audio and Bluetooth
Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 side by side.

Sonos has officially unveiled two new wireless smart speakers -- the $249 Sonos Era 100, and the $449 Sonos Era 300. While the Era 100 is effectively a new version of the aging Sonos One, which it replaces, the Era 300 is an entirely new type of speaker for the company, with six drivers (including an up-firing tweeter) and compatibility with spatial audio formats like Dolby Atmos.

The leaks pretty much nailed it. Both speakers will be available on March 28 in 26 countries including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the U.K., Ireland, Germany, and Australia, with preorders beginning March 7.

Read more
Bluetooth Multipoint finally arrives on Sony’s best wireless earbuds
Sony WF-1000XM4

Let's categorize this one under "better late than never." Sony has finally released a software update for its flagship wireless earbuds -- the WF-1000XM4 -- that gives them a much-needed feature: the ability to connect the buds to two devices simultaneously, otherwise known as Bluetooth Multipoint.

When Sony originally announced the new feature, it said the update would be made available in November 2022. That timing materialized for the other two Sony products that were slated to get Multipoint (the LinkBuds and LinkBuds S), but for some reason, the XM4 were left out. Today, however, it was spotted by What Hi-Fi, and we can confirm that the update is now available if you open the Sony Headphones app on your phone and connect your WF-1000XM4.

Read more