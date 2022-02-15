  1. Home Theater

Audio-Techinca’s latest wireless earbuds have monster battery life

Andy Boxall
By

The battery life you get from true wireless earbuds is often a problem, isn’t it? Enter Audio-Technica’s newest earbuds, the ATH-CKS50TW, which may put an end to this issue thanks to a high-capacity battery inside each bud that will let them operate for an astonishing 20 hours on a single charge. Even if you switch on the noise canceling, battery life only drops to 15 hours, meaning these tiny earbuds easily outperform the competition.

Audio Technica ATH CKS50T earbuds in case.

Add the ATH-CKS50TW’s case into the mix, and you’ll get a total of 50 hours of playback before they actually need to visit a charger. Audio-Technica promises the fast-charging system will add 90 minutes of playback after a 10-minute charge. With this level of battery performance, it’ll be unlikely that you’ll find yourself in a situation where the earbuds are completely flat with no way to immediately get them operational again. It’s this feeling of reassurance that many true wireless earbuds are missing.

What about the sound? Each earbud is equipped with a 9mm driver, and the case has tiny ducts on the back to help manage airflow and improve acoustics, while Audio-Technica says to expect powerful, deep bass. The earbuds have Sony 360 Reality Audio certification, and support Qualcomm’s AptX Adaptive Audio, plus there’s a Low Latency Mode for playing games or watching video.

Audio Technica ATH CKS50T earbuds.

The active noise cancellation includes a “hear-through” system where the volume is quickly lowered and ambient sound is piped in to the headphones, while a special algorithm then enhances tones in the vocal range. If you use Audio-Technica’s Connect app, it comes with an equalizer feature and a sound quality adjustment, while a set of physical buttons on the buds provide customizable control over some features.

Calls can be taken with one or both earbuds, and Qualcomm’s Clear Voice Capture (cVc) system will minimize echo and filter out background noise. There’s also a transparency mode-style feature where you can hear your own voice during calls, helping to keep you from having to shout. What else? The ATH-CKS50TW are IP54-rated, so they will be protected for use in the rain. They use Bluetooth 5.2 and support Fast Pair with Android smartphones, plus they can be registered with multiple devices at the same time.

A woman listen to music on Audio Technica's ATH CKS50T earbuds.

Audio-Technica has announced the ATH-CKS50TW in the U.K. and parts of Europe for now, where they will cost 150 British pounds, which is the equivalent of about $202, or 169 euros. A U.S. release will happen at a later date and the price has yet to be confirmed, but with battery performance like this, the ATH-CKS50TW are shaping up to be worth the wait.

Editors' Recommendations

Epson’s new 4K laser projector does HDR10+, 120Hz gaming

Epson Pro Cinema LS12000.

Best Chromebook deals for February 2022

hp chromebooks the best of amazons 12 days deals chromebook x360 inch hd touchscreen laptop 1

Best VPN Services 2022 — Today’s Top Picks

best VPN services

Final Fantasy Origin will get three post-launch expansions

Jack Garland with the Warriors of Light in Final Fantasy Origin.

Google Smart Canvas gets deeper integration between apps

A MacBook with Google Chrome loaded.

This air fryer oven deal drops the price by $75

The Insignia 10 Qt. Digital Air Fryer Oven, cooking pizza.

Dell’s best work-from-home desktop is $500 off today

The red and black Dell Vostro 5890 desktop computer, on a white background.

The New York Times has already changed Wordle solutions

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Cyberpunk 2077’s current gen update is out now

V looking very angry in Cyberpunk 2077.

The best HDMI cables you can buy in 2022

Three HDMI cables held in someone's hand.

How to connect AirPods to a Chromebook

An Acer Chromebook Spin 514 sitting on a table (backside view).

Xbox Game Pass adds Madden 22, but loses Titanfall

The Green Bay Packers vs the Minnesota Vikings in Madden NFL 22.

YouTubers expose Newegg, causing a returns policy change

A lineup of Z690 motherboards.