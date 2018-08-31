Digital Trends
Mobile

New aptX bundle understands what you’re listening to, chooses the best settings

Andy Boxall
By

Qualcomm’s aptX audio technology is about to go through a major change, except rather than launch another new format or a revision of a current technology, it’s making those that already exist easier and more accessible. Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive bundles aptX, aptX HD, and low latency aptX together into one, which is clever enough to dynamically switch to the best option depending on what you’re listening to.

A fascinating advancement, this is Qualcomm looking closely at how we all use mobile devices, and what kind of audio is best suited to our use. The regular aptX codec makes regular Bluetooth music playback sound great on supported devices in comparison with non-aptX Bluetooth streaming; but if you’re listening to high-resolution (aka HD) music files, playing games, or watching movies, there are better aptX codecs to use.

Rather than forcing the use of specific headphones, or a specific device, aptX Adaptive will understand you’re watching a movie or playing a game, and switch to a low latency setting. The advantages of low latency are often only associated with gaming, but it’s also essential for lip syncing in movies when listening over Bluetooth. It’s the same if you’re listening to a high-resolution file, when aptX HD will kick in. Mobile devices are called upon to do many different things, and wrapping all these codecs into one will make life considerably easier for many of us.

Metadata driven

Qualcomm’s new aptX Adaptive bundle takes advantage of metadata in associated files to work out what settings to use, and that’s it. It’s backwards compatible, doesn’t require any configuration, and will dynamically adjust without any input from you. Digital Trends asked Qualcomm if the metadata is freely available, or if aptX Adaptive needs special treatment before it will work. Jonny McClintock, Qualcomm’s Director of aptX Sales and Marketing, said there may be some “hand holding” at first, as it’s the first time Qualcomm has used metadata to drive a technology, but most music files, games, and films should have everything aptX Adaptive needs already.

With its new bundle, Qualcomm has also addressed some problems many have experienced with Bluetooth in the past, saying it’s concentrated on making it more robust in order to deliver a consistent audio experience. The company is also confident about sound quality. In independent tests, carried out by experts at Salford University in Manchester, U.K., there was no significant difference between aptX Adaptive at 420kbit/s and original linear audio at 24bit/96kHz recordings.

Like other aptX technologies, both your source device and your headphones/speakers will need to have aptX Adaptive inside to operate, so manufacturers must choose to use it. At launch, it will support 24bit/48kHz file resolution, with an update to 24bit/96kHz coming in the future.

When is it coming, and what do you need to take advantage of aptX Adaptive? Qualcomm is ready to supply the decoder to companies now, for use in Bluetooth headphones and speakers, and the encoder will be available for Android 9.0 Pie in December. (As with all aptX codecs, iOS devices still don’t support the new bundle.) It will also be part of a future Qualcomm Snapdragon mobile processor.

The first products with aptX Adaptive are slated for release in summer 2019.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best portable chargers of 2018
Up Next

Space Station alert as crew forced to patch hole in docked spacecraft
tempow tap bluetooth protocol multi audio
Home Theater

Tempow’s new Bluetooth software ties your smart home together

You can sync your smart speakers with your Bluetooth speakers and even your TV to create multi-room audio or surround sound with Tempow’s new software.
Posted By Simon Hill
audio technica ifa 2018 news ath sport7tw
Home Theater

Audio-Technica’s first true wireless in-ears lead exciting new announcements

Audio-Technica has announced a large selection of new headphones at IFA 2018, with a focus on Bluetooth technology. The headline products are the company's first true wireless in-ears -- one for everyday, and the other for sport.
Posted By Andy Boxall
bose home speaker 500 soundbar 700
Home Theater

Bose one-ups Apple, Amazon with a $400 smart speaker, two new soundbars

Bose has launched three new smart speaker devices, including a pricey, Alexa-enabled smart speaker and two smart soundbars to its lineup, chasing Sonos into the world of assistant-integrated whole-home audio.
Posted By Parker Hall
Skype
Computing

You can finally record calls in Skype. Here's how to do it

Skype may be the premiere voice-over-IP service, but it doesn't include built-in software for recording audio or video calls. Here's how to how to record a Skype call using a variety of tools, including some freemium software.
Posted By Jon Martindale
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Mobile

BlackBerry's Key2 LE is a stripped-down version of the Key2

TCL teased that it would release two new BlackBerry phones with keyboards this year, and it has stayed true to its promise. The company announced its latest handset, the BlackBerry Key2 LE, at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
BlackBerry Key2 LE Hands On
Product Review

Lower your expectations, here comes the BlackBerry Key2 LE

Lower spec, cheaper, and not quite as exciting. That’s the new BlackBerry Key2 LE smartphone. For it, BlackBerry has taken the design of the excellent Key2 and taken out some of the best technology, and given it a visually-exciting paint…
Posted By Andy Boxall
olloclip multi device clip announced fisheye macro 1
Photography

With an updated clip design, Olloclip X lenses will work on (almost) any phone

Olloclip's lenses will soon adapt to multiple devices without buying an extra accessory. The new Olloclip Multi-Device Clip expands to work with a number of different devices, including some cases and screen protectors.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
honor magic 2 news oznor
Mobile

The Honor Magic 2 is so tantalizing, it will have you spellbound

The mysterious Honor Magic 2 phone has a completely bezel-less design with a pop-up camera -- but despite seeing it from a distance, we know very little about it. But what we do know is exciting.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Andy Boxall
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple acquires yet another startup as the release of its AR glasses draws near

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Google Booth CES 2018
Smart Home

Google Assistant goes bilingual, lets you speak two languages interchangeably

As multicultural households become more common, Google has stepped up its language support, announcing that the Google Assistant can now recognize and speak two languages interchangeably.
Posted By Clayton Moore
ThinkPad X1 Extreme
Computing

Lenovo brings gaming to the ThinkPad for the first time with its X1 Extreme

Lenovo introduced the ThinkPad X1 Extreme during the IFA 2018 convention in Berlin. It includes features to enhance security in the office such as a fingerprint reader, an infrared scanner, and a ThinkShutter cover for the webcam.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
apple airpower charger
Mobile

Apple patent hints at smarter charging for a potential wireless pad

Apple published a new patent that could help pave the way for smarter wireless charging. The patent describes a wireless charger that can detect when foreign objects like coins are present.
Posted By Christian de Looper
star wars jedi challenges prd
Product Review

Embrace the dark side with Kylo Ren's lightsaber for 'Star Wars: Jedi Challenges'

Want to be a Jedi? Disney and Lenovo have teamed up to create an augmented reality headset that lets you wield a lightsaber. You can deflect blaster shots, play Holochess, fight or be Kylo Ren in ‘Star Wars: Jedi Challenges.’
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

Sending money to a friend? Which is the best app for that?

Today, there are plenty of ways to send money to your friends, regardless of the platform. But which is the best for your individual needs and purposes? Here, we compare PayPal, Google Pay, Apple Pay Cash, Venmo, and Square Cash to find…
Posted By Christian de Looper