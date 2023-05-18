Technics has released two new models of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, and along with the usual improvements in things like sound quality and battery life, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 have a unique ability: they are the first wireless earbuds to expand Bluetooth Multipoint from two simultaneous connections to three. This would let you keep the buds connected to two smartphones and a laptop — or possibly a laptop, a phone, and a TV — without needing to disconnect and reconnect when you want to change the device you’re listening to.
The two models share many features, including wireless charging, which makes its debut on Technics wireless earbuds this year. They’re protected against some water exposure via their IPX4 rating, and they’re equipped with wear sensors, which enable auto-pause and the playing of music when the earbuds are inserted or removed.
They both support the LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback at up to 24-bit/96kHz, and the EAH-AZ80 feature a new 10mm, aluminum diaphragm dynamic driver, which the company says will offer lower distortion with a smoother sound.
Technics also claims that a redesigned shape will offer a more comfortable fit.
Technics EAH-AZ80, $299
10mm aluminum diaphragm drivers
JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls
LDAC Bluetooth codec support
Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint
Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling
Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”
Customizable controls
Seven sizes of foam eartips
IPX4
Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case
Wireless charging
Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa
Silver and black
Technics EAH-AZ60M2, $250
- 8mm drivers
JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls
LDAC Bluetooth codec support
Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint
Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling
Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”
Customizable controls
Seven sizes of silicone eartips
IPX4
Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case
Wireless charging
Works with Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa
Midnight blue, silver, and black
