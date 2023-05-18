 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Technics’ new wireless earbuds let you connect three devices at once

Simon Cohen
By

Technics has released two new models of noise-canceling wireless earbuds, and along with the usual improvements in things like sound quality and battery life, the EAH-AZ80 and EAH-AZ60M2 have a unique ability: they are the first wireless earbuds to expand Bluetooth Multipoint from two simultaneous connections to three. This would let you keep the buds connected to two smartphones and a laptop — or possibly a laptop, a phone, and a TV — without needing to disconnect and reconnect when you want to change the device you’re listening to.

Technics EAH-AZ80.
Technics EAH-AZ80 in black. Technics

The two models share many features, including wireless charging, which makes its debut on Technics wireless earbuds this year. They’re protected against some water exposure via their IPX4 rating, and they’re equipped with wear sensors, which enable auto-pause and the playing of music when the earbuds are inserted or removed.

Recommended Videos

They both support the LDAC Bluetooth codec for hi-res playback at up to 24-bit/96kHz, and the EAH-AZ80 feature a new 10mm, aluminum diaphragm dynamic driver, which the company says will offer lower distortion with a smoother sound.

Related

Technics also claims that a redesigned shape will offer a more comfortable fit.

Technics EAH-AZ80, $299

Technics EAH-AZ80.
Technics

  • 10mm aluminum diaphragm drivers

  • JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support

  • Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

  • Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

  • Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

  • Customizable controls

  • Seven sizes of foam eartips

  • IPX4

  • Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

  • Wireless charging

  • Works with  Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

  •  Silver and black 

Technics EAH-AZ60M2, $250

Technics EAH-AZ60M2.
Technics
  • 8mm drivers

  • JustMyVoice technology for improved ambient noise reduction during calls

  • LDAC Bluetooth codec support

  • Three-device Bluetooth Multipoint

  • Dual hybrid adjustable noise canceling

  • Two ambient sound modes – “Natural Ambient” and “Attention”

  • Customizable controls

  • Seven sizes of silicone eartips

  • IPX4

  • Seven hours of battery life with ANC on, (7.5 with ANC off), and up to 25 hours with the charging case

  • Wireless charging

  • Works with  Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa

  • Midnight blue, silver, and black 

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
CES 2023: New Sennheiser wireless earbuds help you hear better in noisy places
A man wearing the Sennheiser Conversation Clear Plus earbuds.

It's a noisy world out there, and if you've ever found it hard to hear a conversation in a crowded bar or anywhere else with substantial ambient noise, then Sennheiser's Conversation Clear Plus wireless earbuds, announced this week as CES 2023, could clear things up for you.

When the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made it possible for those with mild to moderate hearing loss to get over-the-counter (OTC) hearing aids without a prescription last October, the market responded, with big-name players like Sony, Jabra, and Bose jumping in with products of their own. And while Sennheiser isn't officially tagging the Conversation Clear Plus earbuds as OTC hearing aids, they use what Sennheiser calls "advanced speech enhancement technology," developed by one of the world's biggest hearing aid makers, Sonova (which now owns Sennheiser), with the main purpose of enhancing speech and filtering out noise so you can hear conversations better.

Read more
HP and Poly challenge Jabra at CES 2023 with Voyager Free 60 hybrid earbuds
Poly Voyager Free 60+ wireless earbuds.

Recently acquired by HP in 2022, Poly has come to CES 2023 with its first wireless earbuds, the Voyager Free 60 and Voyager Free 60+, which go head-to-head with Jabra's Evolve 2 Buds. Both products are aimed at folks who want earbuds they can use for work and play and feature a dedicated USB Bluetooth adapter that can be used to integrate the earbuds with popular messaging and conferencing apps like Teams or Zoom.

The Poly Voyager Free 60 earbuds are expected to be available in March, starting at $299, while the Poly Voyager Free 60+ will be $350.

Read more
JLab’s new earbuds are smaller than a dime, and it says $99 hearing aids are on the way
JLab Jbuds Mini.

Ahead of next week's CES 2023 show in Las Vegas, JLab is giving us a sneak peek at what it will be showing to attendees. The company, which has a reputation for very affordable audio gear, is showing off its JBuds Mini, a $40 set of wireless earbuds that are tiny -- 30% smaller than the JLab Go Air Pop, which were already remarkably small. They come in a charging case that's designed to attach to a key ring, much like the Skullcandy Dime, and the entire package is no bigger than most wireless car keyfobs.

Previous JLab earbuds have come with charging cases that have integrated USB cables, but the JBuds Mini take a more conventional approach, with a separate USB-C cable. The JBuds Mini are expected to hit stores in the fall of 2023, with six hours of playtime per charge in the earbuds, and 24 hours when you include the charging case. They're also compatible with Bluetooth Multipoint for simultaneous connections to two devices.

Read more