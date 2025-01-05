 Skip to main content
Belkin’s first noise-canceling headphones cover all the basics on a budget

Belkin Soundform Isolate.
Updated less than 1 hour ago

Belkin is no stranger to personal audio — the brand best known for its charging and laptop accessories has tried its hand at wireless earbuds and wireless AirPlay adapters in the past, but this year at CES 2025, it has revealed its first over-ear noise-canceling wireless headphones, the $60 Soundform Isolate. They’re available for preorder starting today in either sand or black color options.

The Soundform Isolate likely won’t end up on any audiophile list of must-buy headphones; Belkin is clearly looking to offer a budget-friendly option for folks who just want a decent, comfy set of active noise cancellation (ANC) cans.

Belkin Soundform Isolate.
The foldable design helps them collapse into a smaller shape for traveling, and Belkin says its CloudCushion earcups offer “pillowy soft comfort.” Battery life is a claimed 40 hours when you’re using ANC and a very convenient 60 hours when it’s off. There’s also a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings.

Belkin Soundform Isolate.
The Soundform Isolate use Bluetooth 5.4 and support Multipoint for simultaneous connections to two devices. According to a press release, the headphones use touch controls, but if the images included here are any indication, most functions are controlled by physical buttons.

In addition to wireless connections, you get two kinds of cables for wired audio: a USB-C to USB-C for digital audio and charging, and a 3.5mm analog cable for non-digital sources. When you’re not enjoying your tunes or just the silence, a built-in “Relaxation” track that plays ocean wave sounds can help you chill out.

Belkin Soundform Anywhere.
Belkin also showed off a new set of budget wireless earbuds called the Soundform Anywhere. They’re semi-open, just like the Apple AirPods, which means they don’t use silicone eartips.

Belkin hasn’t set a price for these tiny accessories, which remind me of Skullcandy’s Dime series, but it says they should be available by the second half of 2025.

Belkin Soundform Anywhere.
We don’t have a full set of specs yet. According to the company, we can expect 27 hours of total battery life (up to 7 hours on a single charge and an additional 20 hours from the case). A 10-minute fast charge will give you an extra 90 minutes of playtime. ENC microphones in each earbud will help with achieving clear calls, and an IPX4 rating should prove decent protection for sweat and splash resistance.

Finally, the charging case comes with a mini-lanyard, which can be used to attach it to a key ring or zipper.

