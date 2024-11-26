Noble’s Fokus Rex5 wireless earbuds are the first to use 5 drivers

Using multiple drivers in a set of wired in-ear monitors is now standard practice, but the technique is relatively new to the wireless earbuds world. And for the first time — that we know of — Noble Audio has installed five drivers into each earbud in its new Fokus Rex5. You can preorder them today for $449, and they’ll begin shipping on November 29.

We’ve seen wireless earbuds use up to three drivers before — Noble’s own Fokus Prestige uses an 8.2mm dynamic driver combine with two balanced armature (BA) drivers. However, the Rex5 goes substantially further, with one 10mm dynamic, one 6mm planar, and three BA drivers.

Noble says the combination creates “an impressive soundstage that effortlessly delivers rich, full bass, detailed mid-tones, and crystal-clear highs across an extended frequency range of 20Hz to 40kHz.”

To help folks get the most from these five drivers, the Fokus Rex5 works with Audiodo’s personalization software. Using the Noble app, you can create a custom EQ setting based on your hearing, which is then uploaded to and stored in the earbuds. Active noise cancellation and transparency modes are also available.

From a connectivity point of view, the Rex5 use Bluetooth 5.4 with Multipoint, and they’re equipped with both aptX Adaptive and LDAC hi-res codecs (an unusual combo), in addition to AAC and SBC.

Noble claims battery life is an expected 5 hours per charge with ANC on and 7 hours when it’s off. The charging case holds an extra 40 hours of playtime, and a quick charge of 15 minutes should give you an additional 2 hours of life per bud.

Noble is no stranger to creating audio products with novel driver arrangements. Its recently released Fokus Apollo wireless headphones were the first to combine dynamic and planar drivers.