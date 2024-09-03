Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, Bowers & Wilkins, Master & Dynamic, and Focal — when it comes to high-end wireless headphones, these are the brands that typically attract those who care a lot about audio quality. But that might change now that Noble has released its first set of wireless, noise-canceling headphones — the $649 Noble Fokus Apollo. They’re available starting September 3.

Noble might not be a household name like those other brands, but it has been producing audiophile-grade in-ear monitors (IEMs) for over a decade, and many of them have earned high praise from that notoriously picky community. The Fokus Apollo are very much targeted toward this same type of buyer, with a novel combination of drivers plus wireless hi-res audio codecs.

Inside each earcup is a 40mm dynamic driver — which has become a nearly universal standard in wireless headphones — but Noble has also thrown in a 14.5mm planar magnetic driver, making the Fokus Apollo the first of its kind to blend these two driver technologies.

Noble says that dynamic and planar drivers each excel at two different tasks: dynamic drivers are better at reproducing low frequencies, while planars are better at delivering clarity for higher frequencies. “Two worlds collide for a stunningly blissful audio experience like no other,” the company said in its press release.

Getting the most from those drivers means giving the Fokus Apollo a high-quality signal. When using the cans in wireless mode, you can choose from either LDAC or aptX HD codecs, both of which are included on Android smartphones since version 8.0 of the software; iPhone users are limited to AAC.

Noise-canceling and transparency modes are provided via three dedicated microphones per side, and for voice calls, you can use the built-in mics or attach the included boom mic accessory for greater clarity. Also included in the box is a USB-C to 3.5mm cable for analog listening.

The cans also work with Bluetooth Multipoint, and it can be managed (along with ANC and EQ adjustments) via the Noble Fokus app.

Noble claims the Fokus Apollo will deliver 60 hours of listening when ANC mode is on and an impressive 80 hours when it’s disabled. As you might expect from a set of headphones that cost $649, Noble has used high-end materials, including an anodized aluminum frame, Alcantara headband, and replaceable protein leather earpads.